Marshall’s Andrew Taylor gestures after a made three point shot as the Herd takes on Southern Miss during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As exciting as the environments have been for the Marshall men’s basketball team inside the Cam Henderson Center for the first 12 home games of the season, Saturday might top them.
When the Herd hosts Old Dominion Saturday at 7 p.m., it will do so in front of a sold-out crowd for the first time in several years. Marshall is coming off a 89-67 win over Southern Miss on Thursday night.
Coach Dan D’Antoni said he’s appreciated the support from the fans so far this year and is looking forward to Saturday’s environment, which is the third and final game of the current home stand.
“I’d rather lose in front of 10,000 than win in front of 10,” D’Antoni said. “I’m a competitor, I want to win, but it’s a lot more fun in front of a sold-out house. I appreciate the fans and what our administration is doing to promote us and get that done.”
Marshall (14-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) have won two consecutive games following its first back-to-back losses of the year near the start of conference play. With double-digit wins over Coastal Carolina and Southern Miss, the Herd has now won by at least 10 points 13 times this season.
Taevion Kinsey continues to lead Marshall in scoring, most recently chipping in 23 in the win over the Golden Eagles. Andrew Taylor has scored double digits in all 18 games this season. Kamdyn Curfman hit five 3-pointers for the fifth time this year on Thursday.
Old Dominion (10-7, 2-3 SBC) is coming off a 67-66 home loss to Coastal Carolina, which won the game at the free-throw line by hitting three straight in the final seconds to come away with the victory.
Like the Herd, the Monarchs are in their first year in the Sun Belt after moving over from Conference USA. The two programs are familiar with one another, having met 20 times previously.
ODU has come away with wins in five of the last seven meetings dating back to February 2019, but the all-time series is tied 10-10. The Monarchs have only won twice in Huntington.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson leads ODU in scoring, averaging 14.6 points per game and is one of three Monarchs to average double figures in the scoring column, joining Chaunce Jenkins (12.9) and Ben Stanley (10.9). Mehki Long leads the team in rebounds (131) and steals (24) on one the Sun Belt’s best defenses.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.