Marshall’s Andrew Taylor gestures after a made three point shot as the Herd takes on Southern Miss during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — As exciting as the environments have been for the Marshall men’s basketball team inside the Cam Henderson Center for the first 12 home games of the season, Saturday might top them.

When the Herd hosts Old Dominion Saturday at 7 p.m., it will do so in front of a sold-out crowd for the first time in several years. Marshall is coming off a 89-67 win over Southern Miss on Thursday night.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.