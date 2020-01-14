HUNTINGTON — Jon Elmore, Marshall and Conference USA’s all-time leading scorer and assist man, is headed to Capo d’Orlando of Italian Serie A2 this week as he continues his rookie basketball season in Italy.
Elmore confirmed that he signed with Capo d’Orlando on Monday evening.
Elmore’s rookie season started with Pallacanestro Trieste of Italian Serie A where he averaged 7.5 points and 1.9 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.
“It’s an opportunity to really take off if things go well,” Elmore said by text on Tuesday. “I’m really excited. It’s a much better situation going in, I believe, which is nice.”
With Capo d’Orlando (also known as Orlandina Basket), Elmore is expected to be a primary guard with an emphasis on boosting the team’s scoring, which is currently at 66.4 points per game. The team is currently 5-12 and in need of scoring help.
Capo d’Orlando has also struggled from the outside, hitting just 27 percent of its 3-point attempts — an area where Elmore made his name as a shooter for the Thundering Herd.
“They’ve struggled scoring the ball and coach said he needs a guy to come in and fill it up right away,” Elmore said.
Capo d’Orlando is located in Sicily, which is in “the toe” of Italy’s boot-shaped country.
The move to the southernmost part of the country is a transition for Elmore, who started his professional journey in Trieste, which is the northeastern corner of Italy near Slovenia and Croatia.