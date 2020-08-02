HUNTINGTON — When thinking of football players being under pressure, instantly the thoughts go to the on-field aspects of the game.
Perhaps it’s a quarterback facing a blitz.
Or maybe a cornerback defending a pass in a one-on-one situation.
Or a kicker lining up for a game-winning field goal.
In terms of pressure, thoughts always go to a play when speaking on college football.
Such is not the case for college football players in 2020. The most pressure-packed situation they face is off the field where they must abide by all the rules set forth in regards to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Every move is magnified these days and one wrong move could not only hinder one player, but also the entire team.
Reality is that in a 2020 season that is already in jeopardy due to COVID-19, all it takes is one mistake to effectively end any chance at a football season.
That’s the real pressure in 2020, and that’s why much of the leadership talk by Marshall football coach Doc Holliday was not pointing to what’s done on the field, but away from it.
“There’s no question now that it’s more important than ever,” Holliday said. “The one thing we talk about all the time is consistency. For anybody to have a chance, we’ve got to have a bunch of consistent football players who do what we ask them to do or we’ve got no chance of making this work.
“It’s not just what happens here on the practice field. It’s what happens when they leave here and go home.”
Players and coaches alike are taking that to heart.
The players already had their spring practice sessions ripped away by COVID-19, and now, the possibility remains that the 2020 season could also be taken if they don’t take the proper steps away from the confines of Marshall’s football facilities.
Especially with students returning in the next two weeks, that will be the toughest task of all.
Football players are some of the most visible and popular students at a university, which means temptation to go to parties and bars and be in the spotlight as they have been accustomed to before is as rampant as the virus.
Because of that, the key for Marshall’s success in 2020 is leadership away from the field as much as on the field.
“The leadership on this team really has to step up more, at times, than in the past because we know how vulnerable we are right now,” Marshall redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells said. “These guys are really stepping up in the leadership role and making sure guys are following the rules on the field and off the field to make sure we have a season.”
Holliday said that one of the most vital people within the program to ensuring that success is strength and conditioning coach Luke Day.
In addition to his duties in terms of getting the team physically in shape, Day has become a major support piece for players during trying times — some of which includes players whose families and neighborhoods have been directly impacted by COVID-19.
“What Luke Day and our strength staff has done is just unbelievable,” Holliday said. “There’s a lot of people out there — our doctors, our trainer Jared [Muth] — they’ve been here since May 20 and worked 15 or 16 hours a day trying to get to this point [practice], so those guys deserve a lot of credit.”
While all the protocols are in place — sanitizing during practice, players distancing when on the sidelines, using individual cups instead of water bottles, etc. — the preparation means nothing if the players don’t follow suit by adhering to those protocols.
There’s a sense of reality with the players, who have embraced the pandemic and its demands for football to continue.
“You’ve got to be very locked in,” Marshall senior offensive lineman Alex Mollette said. “Luckily, Doc and our strength staff and training staff have done an unbelievable job. They’ve done things I didn’t even know. That’s why we’re going strong. We’ve taken all the necessary precautions.
“As players, as well, we’ve got to stay locked in and make sure we’re not off track. We’ve got a one-track mind and that’s to try to play this season.”