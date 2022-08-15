HUNTINGTON — Marshall began week two of preseason football practice Monday with a bit of renewed energy and focus after a lively scrimmage period Saturday following a week of walkthroughs and minimal contact.
On Saturday, the Thundering Herd offense, defense and special teams were put in game-like situations and given the chance to prove themselves early in camp before taking a day off from practice Sunday.
For those that have been through fall or spring practice before, there's something special about being able to go full speed through a repetition in practice, something many have waited on since spring practice ended.
"You look forward to it after spring ball, you have a long break where you aren't really playing football," defensive lineman Owen Porter said. "You're running the whole time and then the first three practices you have (skeleton pads) on so you're hitting but you're not really hitting anybody, but once you get the full pads on it feels like football season and you can knock heads."
Marshall's leading tackler from a season ago, Abraham Beauplan, had similar thoughts.
"That's why we do this. You want to come out and have fun with your teammates, that's the first thing, but going out there and making plays, it was just fun, man," Beauplan said.
Up to that point, the majority of what had been done during practices was "thud" tackling, which is when a player initiates contact for a tackle but doesn't take anyone to the ground, attempt leg tackles or launch himself at ball carriers.
It's a safer way of conducting practice and getting reps in, but for the players there's really nothing like going at full speed after a few days of thuds.
"It just good to see the extra details that we miss out on not doing live," Marshall running back Rasheen Ali said.
Now comes the second of three full weeks of camp before game prep for Norfolk State begins and Marshall head coach Charles Huff is taking things one week at a time.
Tackling aside, Huff said he feels like the team showed up with the same intensity each day of practice and hopes it continues into next week.
Last week, Huff noted that it was important for 48 newcomers to understand "how practice works" and for the coaching staff to get everybody moving in the same direction.
Now that they're a week into it and know where to be and what it means to show up with the right attitude and intensity, Huff said they can get a little more technical for the next week where the overarching theme is making sure players know "what to do" in a variety of situations before moving on to how to execute the game plan.
"If we take that approach we don't have guys getting caught up on (how) they caught four balls today," Huff said. "Yeah, you caught four balls but your tempo was slow, or 'I ran this route' but three other plays were wrong. Just having them focus a little bit at a time and building those together."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.