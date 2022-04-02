HUNTINGTON — Football coaches from local high schools and beyond got up close and personal with members of the Marshall University football coaching staff Friday at the annual coaches clinic hosted by the program.
For some of them, it was a return to their alma mater. Others used it as a way to help transition into coaching a new age group, and a handful even got to watch some of their former players sport the green and white on the third day of spring football practice at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility in Huntington.
“For me, even just picking up one or two things organizationally or scheme wise that could help our program is big,” said Frederick Douglass High School coach Nathan McPeek.
The Russell, Kentucky, native took over as coach of the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season, but on Friday, McPeek took the time to soak in some of the Herd’s practice session while catching up with some old friends from his time as a player at Marshall.
The day was about more than friendships, though. As he turned toward the practice field, notepad in hand, he watched Marshall’s coaching staff conduct drills and other team activities on the practice field.
“Anytime we come to a clinic I feel like for me, as a head coach especially, I’m looking at how they run a practice or maybe a certain drill or things that are being said are all important,” McPeek said.
“I had some great times here and some of the coaches involved in the program when I was here are still here and it goes to show how special this program is,” he added.
Local coaches were also in attendance, namely Cabell Midland’s Luke Salmons, Poca’s Seth Ramsey and first-year Ashland coach Chad Tackett, all looking for concepts to take home to their own programs.
“We were actually at Kentucky last weekend, Marshall this weekend then going down to EKU (Eastern Kentucky) here in a couple weeks just trying to watch people do different things,” Tackett said. “You’re constantly learning just like the kids are. We (coaches) have to constantly learn and pick up new ideas.”
As Salmons entered the facility, a couple players caught his eye. Former Cabell Midland players Logan Osburn and Jaydyn Johnson might not have known he was there, but Salmons certainly showed a sense of pride in watching his former athletes flash their talents on the field.
“Just to know where they are at and how well they are doing and to see them contributing and playing is a neat thing,” Salmons said.
It all boils down to relationships. Salmons added that there is value in local schools supporting the local university, but said Cabell Midland’s staff members are intentional about where they attend clinics as they search for what best suits their program.
The approach is the same for many local high school coaches, using the offseason to gather ideas and prepare for the challenge of a new year. But they were all in agreement on one thing — they are glad to see spring arrive as it means the start of football season is that much closer for them.