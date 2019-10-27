HUNTINGTON — Doc Holliday heard Justin Rohrwasser, but saw Chris Davis.
Rohrwasser, Marshall University’s kicker, told Thundering Herd coach Holliday he would make the 53-yard field with no time left to beat Western Kentucky 26-23 Saturday in a Conference USA football game at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The 10-year veteran coach, though, thought of Davis’ return of a missed Alabama field goal to beat Alabama 34-28 on Nov. 30, 2013 in the final play of the Iron Bowl.
“You worry about, well, you saw that Alabama-Auburn game several years ago,” Holliday said. “If you kick it and it comes up short, you have a bunch of fat guys out there who can’t cover. All the sudden you have a skill guy back there with the ball and that can be a problem for you with no time left on the clock.”
Rohrwasser made good on his promise, making the field goal three times. The Hilltoppers called time out just before the snap of the first two in attempt to ice the senior from Clifton Park, New York. Out of time outs, all WKU could do was watch as the third kick, just as the two before it, sailed through the uprights as time expired.
“I got a little too excited,” Rohrwasser said of glaring at the Hilltoppers sideline as they attempted to rattle him. “I probably would have looked dumb if I hadn’t made it.”
WKU coach Tyson Helton fussed at officials before Rohwassser’s winning field goal. Rohrwasser said he didn’t know why Helton was upset, or even if he really was. The senior kicker considered that Helton just was trying to distract him. Rohrwasser had plenty of distraction from his own teammates and the crowd of 22,099.
“I’m more of a loose kind of guy,” Rohrwasser said. “I want to be laughing. I want to be loose. If I get tight, my heart rate goes up and that’s not a good sign. I just laugh and try not to hear it because I just want to focus on what I’m doing.”
The field goal was reminiscent of Willy Merrick’s 22-yard kick to beat Youngstown State in the NCAA Division I-AA national championship game in 1992. Penguins coach Jim Tressel called back-to-back timeouts to try to shake up Merrick.
Holliday said Rohrwasser’s performance reminded him of another former Herd kicker, Justin Haig, who made four field goals against Louisiana Tech in the 2014 Conference USA championship game, which Marshall also won 26-23.
“He’s a great kid,” Holliday said of Rohrwasser. “He works hard at what he does. It was a decision we had to make. He told me he was going to make it and I said let’s go win the game and he did it.”
Rohrwasser said he approached the 53-yard field goal the same as an extra point.
“Try to make it as normal as possible,” Rohrwasser said of his mindset. “Try not to hype it up too much. Your first [point after touchdown] in practice, try to make it like that. If it feels like that, you’re going to rely on your fundamentals. It all comes down to you and if you can control yourself mentally.”