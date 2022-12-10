Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The agenda for Marshall University’s December Board of Governors meeting included several pictures of scoreboards the athletics department wishes to install.

 Courtesy of Marshall University

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Board of Governors will consider measures to purchase new scoreboards at several athletic facilities, as well as updating policies regarding alcohol consumption at university events.

The board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Shawkey Dining Room at Memorial Student Center on campus. Committee meetings start at 8 a.m., before the full board meeting.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.