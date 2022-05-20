HUNTINGTON -- George T. Smailes Field played more like University Heights on Friday.
Smailes Field, the current home of Marshall University baseball, was more like the Thundering Herd's former home, where routine flyballs turned into wind-blown home runs and scores often resembled those from football games more than baseball.
Florida Atlantic smashed six home runs, two by Dylan Goldstein, in a 14-12 come-from-behind victory over Marshall. Goldstein, who has 18 homers this season, went 3 for 4 with five runs batted in and two walks on a day when a passel of batters turned in big days.
The Owls (33-21) fought back twice, erasing deficits of 6-0 and 8-4 with four runs in the third inning and four more in the fifth to tie it. After Marshall (20-33-1) regained the lead 12-8 in the sixth, FAU came back with six runs in the eighth to win it.
With one out in the eighth, Gabriel Rincones hit a three-run homer to pull FAU within 12-11. Nolan Schaunel then reached on an error and Goldstein followed with a two-run homer down the right-field line to give the Owls the lead. Jackson Ross then homered to right to chase losing pitcher Louis Davenport.
The Herd, which hit three home runs, started quickly. Travis Sankovich led off the bottom of the first with a double, then two outs later scored on a single by Ryan Leitch. Jordan Billups doubled in Leitch, then scored on Kyle Schaefer's double for a 3-0 lead. In the second Luke Edwards hit his team-best 13th homer to plate Sankovich for a 6-0 lead.
After FAU scored four in the third, Marshall added two runs in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer by Geordon Blanton. The Owls tied it again before the Herd took a 9-8 lead on Christian Lucio's sacrifice fly that brought in Elijah Vogelsong.
In the sixth, Marshall looked to put the game away. Schaefer smacked a two-run homer to right and Lucio singled in Blanton to make it 12-8.
Edwards and Schafer each finished with three runs batted in. Blanton and Lucio drove in two each. Billups had three hits. Sankovich, Edwards, Leitch, Schaefer, Blanton and Voglesong smacked two hits apiece.
For FAU, Rincones knocked in three runs on two hits. Armando Albert, Schanuel, Mitchell Hartigan, Shane Magrann and Jalen Debose had two hits apiece. Jacob Josey was the winning pitcher.