GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 10 University of Florida baseball team completed its season-opening sweep with a 15-8 win over Marshall Sunday at Alfred A. McKethan Stadium.
With the loss, the Thundering Herd dropped to 0-3 on the season.
Marshall's offense started hot as it scored five runs in the opening two innings -- two in the first and three in the second. Junior Jordon Billups put Marshall on the board early with his 1st inning two-run double.
The Gators, however, answered the Herd with two runs of their own in the first, one run in the second and two more in the third to tie the game at 5.
Florida blanked Marshall's offense in the third and fourth. Then, Florida scored six unanswered runs -- four in the fourth and two in the fifth -- to take an 11-5 lead.
In the sixth inning, the Herd cut the Gators' lead to three with a three-tun frame. Billups in two of those three runs on a single, finishing 2-for-4 with 4 RBI.
Marshall failed to score in the remaining three innings and Florida tacked on four more runs to take a 15-8 lead, which eventually became final.
Walks plagued Marshall's pitching staff for the second consecutive game, as the Herd allowed seven. Eight different pitchers appeared for Marshall.
The Gators scored in every inning except the 8th.
The Herd will travel to play in the Hughes Bros. Challenge next weekend in Wilmington, North Carolina against Butler, Bowling Green and UNC Wilmington.
Marshall will face Butler to begin the tournament at noon on Friday.