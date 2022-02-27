Marshall baseball: Herd handles St. Bonaventure, 11-1 Staff report Feb 27, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Marshall’s baseball team made its last day in Florida a good one on Sunday.The Thundering Herd blasted four home runs and got a stellar pitching performance from Ryan Capuano to earn an 11-1 win over St. Bonaventure in Port Charlotte, Florida.The victory gave Marshall (5-3) a four-game sweep of the Snowbird Classic, played in the Sunshine State.Capuano went six innings, allowing just one hit with no walks while striking out nine batters in a commanding performance on the mound.The lone blemish against him was a single in the first inning from St. Bonaventure’s Matthew Williams.Following that single, Capuano proceeded to retire the next 16 batters he faced before leaving with a large lead.That lead came on the strength of Marshall’s bats. The Herd blasted four home runs, three of which led off an inning. Kyle Schaefer and Elijah Vogelsong homered to lead off the sixth and seventh innings — the latter of which gave the Herd a commanding 10-0 lead to protect Capuano’s win.Schaefer finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. He got the scoring going in the first inning when he doubled to center field to score Geordon Blanton, who had reached on an error.Marshall plated a pair of runs in each of the first two innings before breaking things open in the fourth inning with three more runs.After a wild pitch scored Schaefer, Ryan Leitch delivered a two-run home run that made it 7-0.Marshall’s other home run came in the top of the second on a solo shot by Daniel Carinci.Marshall returns to action at 4 p.m. on Tuesday when the team heads to Richmond, Kentucky, to take on Eastern Kentucky.The Herd’s first home series of the season is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday against Oakland with games at 1 p.m. each day. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Home Run Kyle Schaefer Inning Herd Baseball Sport Ryan Capuano Marshall Run Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet againSusan Williams: E. Gordon Gee, American academic (Opinion)Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social mediaStatehouse Beat: Themes emerge in sessionCharleston's mainline churches struggle for identityDear Abby: Family front and center in rekindled relationshipWV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind building from 1846 burns down; no one hurtRemembering Charlie Tee from NYCFuller sworn in as Huntington fire chief for second timeWVU basketball: In a game of inches, Mountaineers lose again