Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears, left, introduces Greg Beals as the 29th head coach of the Marshall University baseball program on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears, left, introduces Greg Beals as the 29th head coach of the Marshall University baseball program on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Greg Beals said Friday that a special opportunity lies ahead as the next head baseball coach of Marshall University.
In an introductory news conference one day after he was hired, Beals stood in front of local media, university leadership, his team and university supporters and expressed gratitude for the chance to lead the Herd into the future.
Beals, the first head coach hired by Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears, is the 29th head coach in program history. He replaces Jeff Waggoner, who led the Herd for the past 16 seasons.
During the hiring process, Spears said Beals’ attitude toward the job and long-term vision made him “their guy” in a search that had many contributors, including Spears, head football coach Charles Huff, special advisor Joe Carbone and many others.
“So many people, when they have an opportunity to be a head coach, they don’t talk about the things we can do, they talk about the things we can’t do,” Spears said. “Coach Beals came in with, ‘We can, I know we have it, and we will do it.’”
Beals comes to Marshall after 12 years at Ohio State and a brief stop at Akron, where he was hired as head coach in July 2022. But the opportunity to lead the Herd into a new era, highlighted by a move to the Sun Belt Conference this year and a new ballpark in 2024, was one he said he couldn’t pass up.
“For me, it was a no-brainer to be here,” Beals said. “The first email I sent [about the job], I used the word ‘special’ and I have felt nothing shy of that through the interview process, through the people in the community to meeting other coaches in the department.”
“Special is still the word,” Beals continued.
Spears said Beals’ contract, which was signed off on by Marshall President Brad D. Smith after approval from the Board of Governors on Thursday, is for five years.
“This is not an easy fix, but I think we’re going to be competitive immediately,” Spears said of Beals’ ability to come in and take ownership of the program. “I want to build a program, and sometimes you have to give longevity to do that.”
There will be no changes to the current coaching staff, Beals said, as the team prepares for its season opener six weeks from Friday.
“The coaching staff is going to stay for the season because I believe that’s what’s best for these guys,” Beals said. “It also gives me an opportunity to spend some time, learn about them and not make a quick decision, yes or no, on their futures as coaches.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.