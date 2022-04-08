HUNTINGTON — An early deficit to Middle Tennessee wasn’t enough to deter Marshall from rallying for an 11-7 win over the Blue Raiders in Conference USA baseball action Friday at George T. Smailes Field.
After MTSU took a 3-0 lead through the top of the second, Cole Williams, Ryan Leitch and Kyle Schaefer — Marshall’s three, four and five hitters, respectively — responded by finishing the game a combined 6 for 13 at the plate with three home runs and six RBIs.
“Well, I think the biggest thing about the offense is they were down three runs to start the game in the second inning and we answered back,” Marshall head coach Jeff Waggoner said.
Schaefer had two hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the second that got Marshall (14-16-1 overall, 4-6 C-USA) on the scoreboard. The home run was a team-best eighth of the season for Schaefer.
The Thundering Herd would add one more run in the second on Geordan Blanton’s RBI single that scored Jordan Billups.
Trailing 3-2 in the third, Cole Williams hit a three-run blast that scored Travis Sankovich and Luke Edwards to give MU the lead.
Three more runs in the third inning gave Marshall an 8-2 advantage.
The Blue Raiders weren’t done, however.
Middle Tennessee scored two runs in the fourth on Luke Vinson’s two-run homer off Herd starter Jeff Purnell to make it 8-5.
Two more runs came across for MTSU in the fifth when Brett Coker’s single scored Mason Speirs and Jackson Galloway to close the gap to 8-7.
Sankovich’s leadoff single got Marshall started in the sixth. A double by Edwards scored Sankovich, then two batters later Leitch homered to make it 11-7, a tally that proved to be the final score.
“All three of us hitters are seeing the ball well the last few weeks,” said Williams, whose home run was his first of the season. “Finally, I saw some balls drop and saw some go over the wall for the first time, which felt amazing.”
Middle Tennessee (13-15, 5-5) entered the series having scored 10 or more runs in a game five times this season, according to the Raiders athletic department, and made it a tough day for Purnell, who came in as Marshall’s ERA leader this season at 2.63 through seven starts.
Purnell surrendered 12 hits to MTSU and allowed seven earned runs in six innings, but he got the win to improve to 4-2 on the year.
After MTSU cut the Herd lead to one run in the fifth, Purnell retired the side in order in the top of the sixth.
“He didn’t have his best stuff like he usually does, but he gave us a chance to win and stayed in the game,” Waggoner said. “That’s a credit to an older guy that knew he could give us a quality outing and he still did even when things weren’t going right.”
Cole Agemy pitched three innings of relief for Purnell and allowed two hits while striking out four. Three of those strikeouts came in the ninth to close out the game.
With inclement weather expected Saturday, the second game of the series was pushed to Sunday and will now be a doubleheader beginning at noon.
Waggoner said Patrick Copen (1-1, 6.18) will get the start against Eriq Swan (1-4, 7.52) for Middle Tennessee.