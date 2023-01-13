Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220521 mu baseball 09.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Luke Edwards makes contact witha pitch as the Herd takes on Florida Atlantic during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, May 20, 2022, at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — An eventful year awaits the Marshall University baseball team as it begins a new journey in the Sun Belt Conference with a new coach in 2023. 

The team's schedule was released Thursday afternoon and includes 28 home games, which are split between the Kennedy Center in Huntington and Go Mart Ballpark in Charleston, formerly known as Appalachian Power Park. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.