HUNTINGTON — By the end of the week, the Marshall baseball program will have a new head coach.

Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday, a meeting called by President Brad D. Smith for the contract approval of the 29th head coach in Herd baseball history.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

