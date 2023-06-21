HUNTINGTON — Twice each week, Marshall University baseball coach Greg Beals walks around the construction site for the stadium his team is projected to play home games in next season.
Now, he’ll have names to associate with the future field and baseball clubhouse after naming rights for each were approved by the Marshall University Board of Governors on Wednesday afternoon.
The two aspects of the new facility will be named after prominent figures in Marshall baseball history: Jack Cook Field and the Alex Lawrence Clubhouse. HD Media reported in April the ballpark would be named after Cook.
The late Cook was a captain for Marshall’s baseball team in 1949 and later was named Marshall’s interim baseball coach in 1955 before serving as head coach from 1967 to 1989.
During his time coaching the Thundering Herd, Cook compiled an overall record of 422-344-3 while leading Marshall to one of its most successful seasons in history — the 1978 season when the team finished No. 17 in the final poll and was one win away from the College World Series.
The naming of Jack Cook Field comes in conjunction with a substantial gift from the John Rulli family, who pledged up to $500,000 to match gifts made to the baseball stadium project in Jack Cook’s honor.
Rulli is a former Marshall baseball captain who played for Cook on the 1978 Southern Conference championship team and is now the chief administrative officer for Simon Property Group.
“What an amazing honor for our baseball program to play their games on Jack Cook Field,” Marshall athletic director Christian Spears said. “Having the field named after Coach Cook fulfills the promise so many hoped would be achieved. We are extremely grateful for the matching gift from John Rulli and his family. This community can now — one person at a time, one donation at a time — help us achieve the financial goal for the match.”
Spears said other names for the field were under consideration, but the “doing the right thing” was at the forefront of the decision making process.
“We had lots of conversations with lots of different folks but doing the right thing has always been our anchor,” Spears added. “It was always the right decision to name this field after Coach Cook, so coach [Greg] Beals and I never deviated from that.”
While the field will bear Cook’s name, the team areas will be known as the Alex Lawrence Clubhouse following a $1 million gift from Kim Lawrence, the widow of the former Marshall standout who played from 1955-59.
“What Kim has done to honor her husband Alex is just so inspirational,” Spears said. “The Alex Lawrence Clubhouse provides the team with a fabulous training shelter and will house their locker room, film room and all the offices, as well as indoor batting cages. It is such an impactful gift for the team and I am truly grateful to Kim Lawrence for honoring Alex and our team by naming this amazing facility.”
In addition to playing baseball, Lawrence was a senator in student government, a member of Sigma Phil Epsilon and Omicron Delta Kappa fraternities and also a member of the ROTC, a service which he continued after college.
Upon graduation and completion of military service, Lawrence worked in industrial development while also serving as a broker in the coal industry, according to information from Marshall Athletics. He also was a Taco Bell franchisee, operating several restaurants in West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“The Big Green has been able to secure major commitments toward the construction of the Marshall University baseball stadium,” said Teddy Kluemper, associate athletic director for development. “We need everyone’s help to get to the finish line. Personally, I can’t wait until the baseball stadium is built, the bricks are laid and that first pitch is thrown.”
The anticipated opening of the baseball stadium is March 2024.
In addition to the matching gift donation opportunity set forth by the Rulli family, fans can also donate toward the project through the HerdBricks campaign, through which they can purchase personalized bricks to be used in the stadium. For patrons to be eligible to buy 2024 season tickets, they must purchase a brick.