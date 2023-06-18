HUNTINGTON — When Greg Beals left Akron to become Marshall’s next baseball coach, he did so knowing that the program was a work in progress.
Quite literally.
A few months before his arrival in January, the university received a gift of more than $14 million from the state of West Virginia, which helped get construction started at the site of the baseball stadium Marshall is supposed to play home games in next season.
“I haven’t been here very long but what I understand is that Marshall baseball has never had a home and it’s just going to be transformational for our program,” Beals said. “Having that home is really going to fuel a lot of things that I like to do to help instill that culture.”
Navigating a season without a true home field was something Beals hadn’t yet done before and it altered how he coached the team in his first year at the helm. His style will, again, adapt in 2024 when the stadium currently being built opens.
“When we talk about building a culture, the messaging and the consistency of that messaging is very critical,” Beals said. “I’m going to be able to coach the way I like coach and be able to instill more, not because of the field, but we can go out to the YMCA and there’s 90 feet between the bases and you can play a game. But for me it’s about messaging.”
That means that when players walk into the dugout, clubhouse, training rooms or batting cages, they see a bit more of Greg Beals’ fingerprints on the program as opposed to encouragement in the form of a text message, or practice and postgame talks.
“I talk to them a lot about evaluation and stats but I don’t have anywhere to post it right now,” Beals said. “If we have an intrasquad scrimmage and you get a leadoff double that’s a two-point value and I’ve got this point system that’s going to be instilled but I’ve got no place to post it right now. I’m screenshotting it and sending it in a GroupMe. It doesn’t have the same value.”
In part, that puts them on a level playing field with the rest of the Sun Belt Conference, as they were the only team in the league last season without a permanent home field, splitting games between the YMCA Kennedy Center on W.Va. Route 2 in Huntington and at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.
Transition from two facilities down to one, Beals said, means much more than just simply having a place to call home, it makes the program a better steward of the student-athlete’s time on a day-to-day basis.
“We’re going to be able to save them an hour a day when time management is so critical for our student athletes,” Beals said. “We’re not going to be driving to the Cam Henderson Center to pick up laundry, then go over to the indoor for athletic training and then drive out to the YMCA to play, then back the other way to end the day.”
Those days will, indeed be in the past — at least for now — given that the stadium is still on track to be opened for the 2024 season, with construction expected to be completed by January.
“You’re going to be able to go out to the new baseball stadium, park your car and your laundry is there, the training room is there, the locker room is there, the field is there, there’s indoor batting cages there,” Beals said. “That’s where everything will be. We’re now going to have a home of Marshall baseball.”