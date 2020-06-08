HUNTINGTON — The long-awaited baseball stadium project for Marshall University will not strike out due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said on Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down major college sports for several months and left a financial disaster in its wake across the NCAA.
Marshall was no stranger to that, having to find ways to save money and limit its athletics budget amidst the crisis with financial cuts being the norm in many programs.
Many thought such cuts would put an end to the baseball stadium project in an effort to save money, but Hamrick rebuffed those thoughts on Monday afternoon.
Hamrick said that while the stadium’s timetable will be delayed, he has the backing of Huntington mayor Steve Williams and the stadium project will move forward once students return to campus.
“The pandemic has not, in any way, had an effect on us building this baseball stadium,” Hamrick said. “It has simply delayed it. We made a commit to our former baseball players and I made a personal commitment to Jack Cook. We are committed to doing this.”
Hamrick said the hopeful new open date for the facility is in time for the 2022 season — one year later than originally scheduled when plans were unveiled — if everything goes as planned.
As planned includes the pandemic being over, the economy getting back to normal and the baseball facility being bid for the university’s goal cost.
“Our estimations are in the $22-$23 million range,” Hamrick said. “We can build a quality baseball stadium we think. Obviously, bids have to go out and come back in, but that’s what we’re shooting for.”
Hamrick said current efforts have secured $5 to $6 million in fundraising and additional revenue sources for the project in only six or seven weeks. That fundraising has been delayed due to COVID-19.
Recently, the project also may have received a boost when Conference USA discussed the hosts for the league’s baseball tournament over the next several seasons.
Louisiana Tech, which is finishing a rebuild of its stadium following its destruction from a 2019 tornado, was awarded the 2021 event while Southern Miss and Rice will host in 2022 and 2023.
Within those discussions, Conference USA noted that, should Marshall finish its stadium project, it will be in first consideration for the 2024 tournament, which would be a financial boom for the city’s economy.
To that point, Hamrick said that he and Williams both feel the stadium could be of major benefit in Huntington’s economy in the future with such events.
“I can’t reiterate enough the support I’ve received from the Mayor,” Hamrick said. “He has a vision for the city and he understands that you have to have the facilities to produce quality events.”
In addition to the Conference USA Tournament, Hamrick cited the West Virginia High School Baseball Tournament as a target of the facility.
It would not be the first high school event to call a Marshall facility home.
Hamrick said Marshall’s recent facility upgrades have already produced dividends, citing the Veterans Memorial Soccer Complex and the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex as two facilities that have featured several high school and collegiate events since opening up.
“Those facilities have created a tremendous economic impact with this community,” Hamrick said. “From March 2017 to March 2018, we tracked every event and we had 10,500 participants come to Huntington, eat in our restaurants, shop in our stores, sleep in our hotels and compete in our facilities.
Marshall also has a working relationship with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission after gaining the contract for the West Virginia State Cheer Competition at the Cam Henderson Center last year, which can help in procuring the state baseball tournament.
Hamrick said as the city of Huntington and Marshall University each look at ways to build their economy back following the COVID-19 devastation, the baseball stadium project is being viewed as a tool to bring a financial influx to the Tri-State.
“This baseball stadium fits in right with that philosophy because it is not only a Marshall facility, but it is a facility that we will secure events for years to come,” Hamrick said. “This facility will serve a lot of purposes.”
The fundraising aspect of the project — named ‘Herd Rises’ — is expected to resume once campus activity and athletics resume.
“We feel very confident that the fundraising campaign will be successful,” Hamrick said.