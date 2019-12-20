HUNTINGTON — Only a loss got in the way of A.W. Hamilton thoroughly enjoying his return to Marshall University on Thursday night.
The Thundering Herd defeated Hamilton’s Eastern Kentucky squad 90-72, taking some of the shine off the Colonels’ second-year head men’s basketball coach’s first visit to his alma mater as a member of another school. Everything else, he appreciated, particularly the standing ovation he received when he was introduced before tipoff.
“They always felt sorry for me because I was bald and ugly,” Hamilton joked of why the he was beloved by Marshall’s fans. “For sure it was awesome to be home. You guys are great. You have a special place here.”
Herd backers actually loved the former guard for what he did on the court, and for how he did it. After transferring from Wake Forest, Hamilton played in 82 games from 2002 through 2005 and stated 81. He averaged 8.4 points, five assists and 1.3 steals per game. His 411 assists are 10th in school history.
Marshall honored Hamilton with a “welcome back A.W.” message on the video board, which displayed photos from Hamilton’s playing days with the Herd.
“I played really hard and I think they appreciated that,” Hamilton said.
So did the Colonels, reflecting their coach’s attitude. EKU led by as many as 10 early, but couldn’t hold off Marshall. Still, even when the Herd built a 25-point lead with 12:40 left to play, EKU rallied, pulling within 66-52 with 8:14 left.
“I’m proud of my guys,” Hamilton said. “I love my team. (Former Herd coaches) Greg White and Ron Jirsa and this place taught me a lot and I use that. I love my guys.”
Hamilton loves more than his current players.
“He told me he was proud of me and he loved me,” said Marshall center Iran Bennett, who played for Hamilton at Hargrave Military Academy in 2017.
Bennett turned in game highs in points, with 21, and rebounds, with 16, Thursday. He said he wanted to impress Hamilton in part as a way to thank him for helping him become a Division I player.
“Last year when we played them down there, I fouled out in 15 minutes,” Bennett said of the Herd’s 105-77 victory in which he finished with two points and two rebounds.
Bennett, who has lost about 80 pounds since his Hargrave days, succeeded.
“Iran was tremendous,” Hamilton said. “When he plays like that, Marshall can win (Conference USA). He looked phenomenal. I had him for two years at Hargrave and we won 90 games. I was excited to help (MU coach Danny D’Antoni) get him here. I knew it would be good for his body weight to be in (Marshall’s) system.”
Marshall led 39-31 at halftime and the Colonels pulled within 39-34 before the Herd went on a 21-4 run fueled by six points by Bennett in 1:31.
“When adversity hit, we couldn’t handle that punch in the second half,” Hamilton said.
The game also marked the return to Huntington of Jeff Carrico, Eastern Kentucky’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine. Carrico was at Marshall from 1997 through 2007 and was the Herd’s head athletic trainer from 1999 through 2007.
“The result was not what I wanted to see, but it was great to see so many people from my days at Marshall,” Carrico said.
Also in attendance and receiving a warm welcome Thursday was former Marshall assistant coach Darren Tillis, now a scout with the Dallas Mavericks. Tillis was with the Herd from 2007 through 2007 under head coach Donnie Jones.