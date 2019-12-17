HUNTINGTON — Exactly how bad did Marshall University guard Andrew Taylor want to get on the basketball court?
The freshman literally got his hands on the ball at the first available opportunity, streaking through the middle of the court to corral the jump ball following the tip from Jannson Williams.
While there was excitement for Taylor to get on the court, there was also a calming presence that the young point guard brought to the Thundering Herd lineup.
Despite it being his first game on the floor with the team, the entire unit looked more cohesive as the Herd earned an 89-62 win over Morehead State at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday night.
“He brings a confidence to the court with him,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “When he took the court, our guys thought they were going to win.”
Taylor finished with 13 points, three assists and three steals with only one turnover, which is impressive for a guy playing in his first collegiate game and first contest of any sort in over a year-and-a-half.
Taylor’s insertion into the lineup brought the type of confidence D’Antoni had been seeking in his team, which had struggled to find its identity through the first six games of the season.
The numbers show Taylor’s immediate impact. Marshall came in shooting 25 percent from 3-point range, but improved to 37 percent on Monday night, including an 8-for-15 performance in the first half, which put the game out of reach early. The Herd also finished on the plus side of the assist-to-turnover ratio, ending the game with 17 assists to just 11 turnovers. Turnovers had been an issue as Marshall had a tendency to force things within its system, which led to miscues and poor shot selection.
One player who benefited the most from Taylor’s presence was fellow guard Jarrod West, who had shouldered the load as the point man on both ends of the floor prior to Monday. With Taylor in the backcourt, as well, West did not have to be a primary ball-handler throughout the entire contest, shifting to the off-guard spot at times, which enabled him to get better looks for the offense.
West finished with one of his top games in terms of overall production, hitting a pair of 3-pointers to ignite a large first-half run while finishing the game with 11 points and eight assists with no turnovers.
Following the game, West also spoke of Taylor’s value to the lineup.
“I think he helps Taevion [Kinsey] and me a lot, honestly, on both ends,” West said. “Andrew played really good on offense and defense today. He helped ball-handling, obviously. I know he got a couple of assists early on and hit a couple of shots that helped all of us.”
There were also a pair of what D’Antoni called “moxie” plays that showed the grit within the game that Taylor has. In the middle of the first half, Marshall had deflected a dribble-drive attempt by Morehead State that bounded into the foul line area where three Eagles each started to pick up the basketball.
Taylor dived at their feet and pounced on the ball, forcing a jump ball that drew applause from the Marshall sidelines.
Later, Morehead State had gathered a rebound off a missed 3-pointer, but Taylor reached in and ripped the ball away before taking a drop-step for a two-handed dunk that brought the loudest ovation of the night.
Even Taylor said he was surprised by the play.
“I just kind of played,” Taylor said with a smile. “Dude came down with the rebound and I ripped it. I took one step and I was there. I was shocked that I did that. If the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to take that every time.”
D’Antoni tempered the success following the win, saying it was just one game. He added, however, that it’s a glimpse of what the Herd could become.
“They are all capable of doing that,” D’Antoni said. “I said [to the team], ‘If you’ll hold each other accountable and you don’t let your heads get in the way and you pull for each other’ ... we’ve got a chance to be a really good ball club.”