HUNTINGTON – Marshall freshman Andrew Taylor was expected to be an impact freshman as he joined the Thundering Herd after the first of the semester.
Taylor is starting to show exactly how versatile that he can be for the Herd.
The freshman from Corbin, Kentucky, earned Conference USA’s Freshman of the Week award after having a banner week among the league’s newcomers in this week’s action.
Taylor showed that he can be a four-tool player for the Herd, averaging 19.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals as the Herd split games at FIU and Florida Atlantic.
It is the second time this season that Taylor has earned the league’s Freshman of the Week award. He also did so
His best contest came in the Herd’s loss to Florida Atlantic on Saturday when he poured in 25 points, including five 3-pointers, continuing a strong trend of recent play.
Over his last three games, Taylor has averaged 18 points per game as he gets back into a rhythm, resembling the form that earned him the same honor during his first week of play on Dec. 23.
For the season, Taylor is now averaging 10.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Marshall returns to action at 7 p.m. on Thursday with a contest against Southern Miss at Cam Henderson Center.