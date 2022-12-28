HUNTINGTON — Victorious in 11 of their 13 games in nonconference play, a second season begins Thursday for Marshall men’s basketball.
As the Herd opens league play in its first season as members of the Sun Belt Conference, two formidable foes will make their way to the Cam Henderson Center in the last week of the calendar year, beginning with a 7 p.m. Thursday contest against Appalachian State.
“We’ll see you before the new year because we’ve got two good ones coming in with Appalachian State and James Madison,” head coach Dan D’Antoni said after closing out the nonconference slate with a win over Glenville State. “It’ll be two good games and we need [the fans] to support. Our kids are going to play hard.”
The student-athletes had four days for the Christmas holiday before returning to practice on Monday.
“That’ll give us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before [playing] Appalachian State,” D’Antoni said. “It should be a fun season. We’ll see what happens.”
Marshall closed out nonconference play with an 11-2 record, tied with Southern Miss for the best record in the conference. It’s the team’s best start in nonconference play since 2009-10 when the team also went 11-2.
Appalachian State enters the league opener at 7-6, suffering a double-digit loss to UC Santa Barbara its last time out before the holiday break.
But if there is one thing the Mountaineers do well, it’s defend. App State leads the Sun Belt in defensive field goal percentage, holding opponents to just 38.3% shooting from the field. The Mountaineers’ 6-9 freshman forward Justin Abson is ranked 14th in the nation and second in the conference with 31 blocked shots.
But, as a team, the Herd lays claim to some top-10 national rankings of their own, leading the country in offensive rebounds per game (15.54), ranking second in rebounds per game (43.69), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.61), and seventh in assists per game (19.2).
Freshman Micah Handlogten recorded his fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and 14 rebounds against Glenville State. Handlogten has 143 rebounds this season, fourth most in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, while his 34 blocks ranks seventh.
Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. The Columbus, Ohio, native ranks fifth in the country in points scored with 275 through 13 games.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.