20221120 mu basketball 07.jpg
Marshall basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni (right) and assistant coach Cornelius Jackson talk on the sideline during a game against Coppin State on Nov. 19 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Victorious in 11 of their 13 games in nonconference play, a second season begins Thursday for Marshall men’s basketball.

As the Herd opens league play in its first season as members of the Sun Belt Conference, two formidable foes will make their way to the Cam Henderson Center in the last week of the calendar year, beginning with a 7 p.m. Thursday contest against Appalachian State.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.