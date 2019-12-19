HUNTINGTON — Iran Bennett impressed his old coach and his new one.
The 6-foot-9, 299-pound sophomore scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a dominant performance to lead the Marshall men’s basketball team to a 90-72 victory over Eastern Kentucky Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center.
Bennett displayed ruggedness, pulling down eight rebounds on offense and eight more on defense. He also showed a soft touch, frequently using his left hand to make hook shots from the lane or lay in baskets from the block.
Thundering Herd coach Dan D’Antoni recruited the redshirt sophomore out of Hargrave Military Academy, where Bennett was coached by current EKU coach A.W. Hamilton, himself a former Marshall standout.
“Oh yes! Oh yes,” Bennett said with a laugh after he was asked if he wanted to impress Hamilton. “To get a win against my old high school coach was great.”
Taevion Kinsey scored 19 and Darius George and Marlo Sarenac had 11 each for the Herd (5-6).
“Iran did his job dominating the paint,” D’Antoni said.
Hamilton said he was happy for Bennett, and would have preferred the big man have had an off night.
“Iran was tremendous,” Hamilton said. “Danny still owes me a couple of Christmas presents for helping get him here. I don’t know why he had to do it against us.”
Marshall pulled away in the final 7:30 of the first half. George’s dunk off a sharp pass from Kinsey started a 7-0 run that turned a 24-22 deficit to a 29-24 lead.
The Colonels (3-8) appeared to panic a bit, speeding up play and committing eight of their 14 first-half turnovers in a span of 7:58. The Herd took advantage, stretching its lead to 39-31 by halftime.
“George really started it off,” D’Antoni said. “He hit a couple of 3s to get the lid off the basket.”
The last nine minutes of the half was in stark contrast to the first 11, during which EKU used strong rebounding to score eight second-chance points in taking a 21-11 lead.
Marshall’s crowd grew restless, but Bennett’s basket from the lane at the 10:39 mark sparked an 11-point spurt in the next 1:09 to give the Herd a 22-21 lead.
The Colonels adjusted their press to begin the second half and, after creating two turnovers, were within five points. The Herd countered, beating the defense down the floor during a 14-4 run to take a 53-38 lead that prompted Hamilton to call timeout.
EKU came out of the timeout shooting, and making, 3-pointers. The Colonels took advantage of sloppy ball handling by the Herd to cut nine points off the deficit in 3:32 to pull within 66-52.
Marshall regrouped. Sarenac swished a 3-pointer from the left corner and Kinsey converted a 3-point play to to make it 72-52.
Tre King paced EKU with 15 points. Jomari Brown scored 14 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Lachlan Anderson tallied 13 points and Ty Taylor 11.
Marshall returns to play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Northern Iowa (10-1).