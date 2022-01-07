HUNTINGTON — Marshall senior forward Mikel Beyers has already had a roller coaster of a season for the Thundering Herd men’s basketball team.
Beyers has run the gamut of roles, both good and bad, already in 2021-22, and the Herd hasn’t played its first game in 2022 yet.
That all changes — along with Beyers’ role and its importance — at 7 p.m. Saturday when the Herd (7-7 overall, 0-1 Conference USA) hosts Florida Atlantic (7-6, 0-0) at Cam Henderson Center.
Beyers’ mindset stays in line with what coach Dan D’Antoni has been preaching to his team all week, which could be critical for the Herd to turn things around against the Owls.
“The maker of champions is a short memory,” D’Antoni said. “Don’t look too far ahead.”
During Marshall’s four-game skid, Beyers has logged a total of 29 minutes, including not seeing the court in the Herd’s loss to Northern Iowa.
Part of what landed Beyers on the bench was his loose nature with his play and how it did not always conform to team concepts — one of the first times since coming to Marshall that D’Antoni had to rein in a player for being too loose in his play.
However, what D’Antoni has seen over the past four games is a team that is hesitant to make mistakes, which leads to the team playing tight and without much energy.
In effect, Beyers’ style could provide the perfect counter-balance to what ails the Herd right now during its struggles.
That doesn’t mean Beyers will be free-wheeling on Saturday.
D’Antoni’s talk with Beyers following last week’s loss to Louisiana Tech and D’Antoni’s constant instruction in practice this week has brought each side to a clear understanding of what is needed.
Beyers needs D’Antoni’s structure to be at his best, and the team needs Beyers’ offense to be at its best.
“Just keep it simple,” Beyers said. “That’s what he’s been preaching to me for God knows how long. Just making better decisions and keeping it simple doing what I do.”
D’Antoni already had it made up in his mind that Beyers was going to see more floor time following last week’s loss to Louisiana Tech, something he openly addressed with media members following that game.
However, Beyers’ importance magnified mid-week when it became known the Herd would be without starting point guard Andrew Taylor and starting center Goran Miladinovic on Saturday.
Beyers’ ability as a ball-handler and distributor can aid the loss of Taylor in bringing the ball up the court and helping the guards work the offense, while Beyers is also going to have to utilize his 6-foot-10 frame to aid in rebounding with the loss of Miladinovic.
The senior from Houston said he’d assume whatever responsibility asked of him to help the team, which is what D’Antoni is counting on this week.
As Beyers entrenches himself back into the lineup, he says his confidence and that of the team has not wavered despite the adversity faced so far.
“I don’t think the attitude at all has changed,” Beyers said. “I think we are still very optimistic. We’re still early in the conference season, for sure. It’s the halfway point of the season and we’re very optimistic about the rest of the year and the adjustments we can make and where we’re going to be at the end of the year: playing our best basketball.”