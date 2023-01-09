Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230108 mu basketball 06.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen (25) looks to make a move against a Coastal Carolina defender during Saturday's game at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Dan D'Antoni is simply sticking to the script.

That's why it was no surprise to him that Micah Handlogten and Obinna Anochili-Killen each hit 3-pointers in a win over Coastal Carolina Saturday afternoon. 

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.