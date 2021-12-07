HUNTINGTON — In a week full of tests during finals week, Marshall’s players are hoping Wednesday’s contest isn’t one.
Marshall hosts NAIA program Bluefield University at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cam Henderson Center in a tune-up game for what promises to be a tough stretch to end the non-conference portion of its schedule.
The Thundering Herd has seen its past three contests come down to the last five minutes of each game. While Marshall would like an easier test against an opponent from a lower division, getting that will not necessarily be an easy task against Bluefield.
The Rams come into Huntington at 8-3 overall and winners of three straight games on the strength of an offense that has produced 80 points or more in four of the past five games.
The leader of the Bluefield offense is guard Jermiah Jenkins, who is averaging 21.5 points. Rob Littlejohn is scoring 13.5 points and grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game, and Volante Carroll is a complement to Littlejohn in the post at 8.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
One key for Marshall will be getting off to a fast start, something the Herd has not done in its last two games.
In the loss at Akron, Marshall fell behind by 12 points before rallying for a lead late in an 88-86 loss.
Then, on Saturday, the Herd erased a 17-point first-half deficit and earned a 72-71 comeback victory over Duquesne after Andrew Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go and Marko Sarenac got a game-saving block on the Dukes’ final field goal attempt.
The win came after the Herd missed its first 16 3-point attempts. The team’s first 3-pointer came from Obinna Anochili-Killen with just under 14 minutes left.
From that point, Marshall (5-3) found its range from distance, something head coach Dan D’Antoni called getting “team-hot.” The team hit three 3-pointers during a 13-0 run that led to the Herd's first lead of the night.
After seeing close contests go the wrong way against Campbell, Indiana and Akron, Marshall got the key plays late to get the home victory.
While Bluefield is an NAIA opponent, it does have a common opponent with the Herd in the 2021-22 season: NAIA member Milligan University. Marshall defeated Milligan 80-58 on Nov. 15, while Bluefield topped Milligan 80-68 on Nov. 23.
Putting opponents away early has not been Marshall’s strength, however. In that contest against Milligan, the Herd led by just four points with 16:07 left before using a big run to distance the game.
Wednesday’s contest precedes a stretch in which Marshall will have five of its next games on the road, starting with Saturday’s game at Eastern Kentucky.