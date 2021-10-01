HUNTINGTON -- Tavion Kinsey said a figurative weight was lifted off his shoulders when he opted to return to Marshall University's basketball team rather than enter the 2021 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-5 senior has added literal weight, however, as have several of his teammates as the Thundering Herd began practice on Friday. Kinsey, who averaged 19.5 points and 6.2 rebounds last season, put on about 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason and now weighs about 200 pounds.

"That's helped me a little bit," Kinsey said. "Gaining 15 pounds is hard for a skinny guy. I felt sluggish for a little bit."

That initial lethargy didn't last. Kinsey said he is playing like normal now and that the extra weight was suggested to him by NBA scouts.

"I got feedback from them and it should be smooth sailing," Kinsley said. "Last year I didn't have that much confidence. My weight and mentality I've improved."

Herd coach Danny D'Antoni said Kinsey hasn't lost speed or jumping ability with the extra muscle and that the strength will do nothing but help.

"He tested at 44 inches," D'Antoni said of Kinsey's vertical leap. "That's good. That's good for pros or college. His shot is quicker. He gets the ball out of his hands quicker. We've already had nine or 10 NBA scouts call to come in and see him. There's a good chance he can be Marshall's first first-round draft choice since Russell Lee [in 1972]."

Kinsey isn't the only player to beef up in the offseason. D'Antoni said 6-8 sophomore Obinna Anochili-Killen picked up 15 pounds of good weight to tip the scales about 215 pounds and 7-footer Goran Miladinovic increased his weight from 230 pounds to 250.

"Obinna is shooting the ball better than he's ever been," D'Antoni said. "Goran has added all good weight."

Kinsey said 6-9 senior forward Mikel Beyers has "gotten his body weight better" through workouts.

"On days lifting was optional, he was there," Kinsey said of Beyers. "He's turned weight into muscle. I love playing with him. He's going to be a big key."

Marshall, 15-7 last season, plays a home exhibition game vs. Davis & Elkins on Oct. 31. The Herd begins the regular season at home Nov. 12 vs. Wright State.