HUNTINGTON — Marshall did not have any seniors on this year’s men’s basketball team, but the team will lose at least one player from its 2019-20 roster.
Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni confirmed on Thursday morning that redshirt freshman Cam Brooks-Harris has entered the transfer portal and will not return to the team next season.
“It was mutual that it was best that he find other opportunities,” D’Antoni said. “I think he’s a D-I player and he should find a place to compete at a D-I level.”
Brooks-Harris is a 6-foot-6 athletic forward from Zanesville, Ohio, who was known mostly for his defense and energy on the floor.
During the non-conference portion of the season, D’Antoni used Brooks-Harris as an athletic forward within smaller lineups at the three and four positions to boost Marshall’s defensive presence. However, as the conference portion of the season came on and Marshall transitioned into trying to find a better offensive pace, Brooks-Harris saw his playing time diminish.
Brooks-Harris played in 19 games, averaging 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, but saw action in only six conference games. That figure included playing in just one of the team’s final 10 contests.
“It didn’t work out that he was going to see the minutes he needed on the floor,” D’Antoni said. “He was seeking other opportunities.”
Brooks-Harris set a career-high of 11 points twice, coming in losses to Akron and North Texas. His career-high of 10 rebounds came in the season-opening win against Robert Morris.