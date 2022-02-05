CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For Marshall’s men’s basketball team, the results on Saturday against Charlotte looked eerily similar to what was seen in Thursday’s loss to Old Dominion.
The only major difference was that head coach Dan D’Antoni wasn’t around to see the end of Saturday’s game.
Marshall allowed another big first-half run that led to a sizable deficit at the break and D’Antoni was ejected with 18:00 left in the game during an 88-64 loss at Charlotte on Saturday afternoon at Halton Arena.
After the game, D’Antoni tried to keep the positives through a tough week that included a pair of losses in which the Thundering Herd was down by large margins as the second half got underway.
“We’ve got to get better,” D’Antoni said. “That’s all there is to it. I told them to stay together and we’ll come back. It’s not over until it’s over. I don’t quit until the last shot. We’ll go back, keep working and see if we can’t get better.”
It was the first time D’Antoni had been ejected from a game since a 2019 loss at Northern Iowa and only the third time in his career.
Other than guard Andrew Taylor, the fire from D’Antoni was about all that was seen in a Marshall uniform on Saturday.
Leading scorer Taevion Kinsey missed the game as he is still dealing with the effects of an Achilles injury suffered last week.
Taylor finished with 28 points as he tried to carry Marshall (8-15, 1-9 Conference USA), but production aside from Taylor was scarce as the Herd fell behind late in the first half and could never recover.
Marshall’s offense struggled to knock down shots from the outside despite getting plenty of good looks out of the action of the offense.
“You can’t shoot 13% from 3s and expect to win,” D’Antoni said. “They are pretty good-looking shots and shots they hit against us, so we have to hit them against them.”
Charlotte (12-9, 5-4 C-USA) consistently hit its 3-point opportunities against the Herd defense throughout the afternoon, knocking down 13 of 19 attempts from long range.
Things started poorly for the Herd on the defensive end and never got any better as the defense lost Charlotte’s Jahmir Young on several occasions in the first half for open looks.
Young, Conference USA’s third-leading scorer, took full advantage, knocking down shots and getting the 49ers’ offense into a good rhythm early. He finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in the win.
The junior guard then took the game over late in the first half, scoring eight points during a 13-3 run that helped extend Charlotte’s lead to 40-22 at the break.
“We told them that when they do the splits and cuts, No. 1 is the main guy and you’ve got to stay with him,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to be right there and whoever is closest take him. They missed him a couple times on switches.”
As the teams went to halftime, D’Antoni was charged with his first technical and Young hit a pair of free throws to increase the lead to 20.
Two minutes later, D’Antoni was ejected after arguing following a foul call on Herd center Goran Miladinovic.
Young’s first-half performance jump-started the 49ers, who were much better offensively than in Thursday’s lopsided home loss to Western Kentucky.
Robert Braswell finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, which included a 4-for-4 performance from 3-point range, while Aly Khalifa also had 16 points and 10 assists for the 49ers. Charlotte finished with five players in double-figures.
Marshall, which has now lost 12 of its last 13 games, returns home for a 7 p.m. contest on Thursday against FIU.