HUNTINGTON — The Marshall’s men’s basketball team learned its future schedule after Conference USA released its Bonus Play schedule on Sunday afternoon.
The Thundering Herd is in Group 2 after ranking No. 7 in Conference USA’s first 14-game conference stretch. Marshall opens Bonus Play at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening against Old Dominion at the Cam Henderson Center.
Saturday’s contest with Old Dominion worked out as a women’s-men’s doubleheader between the teams at the Cam Henderson Center. The women’s team will host the Monarchs at 3 p.m. before the men’s game at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s contest will be streamed on ESPN3.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said the Herd looks forward to the challenges ahead.
“This group stays always ready and that’s what makes it fun to coach,” D’Antoni said. “It should make it fun for fans to come watch them play because they’re giving you their heart. They’re giving you everything they’ve got.”
The Bonus Play format allows Marshall a chance to avenge three of its conference losses on the season.
Following the contest against ODU, Marshall (13-14, 7-7 C-USA) heads to Birmingham, Alabama, where it will take on UAB at 8 p.m. on Feb. 27 at Bartow Arena. The Herd fell to UAB 61-50 there on Jan. 11.
After a six-day break, Marshall then returns home for a 7 p.m. contest on March 4 against Florida Atlantic, a team that went on a late run to defeat Marshall 91-73 on Feb. 1.
Marshall’s final game of Bonus Play lands the Herd back in San Antonio, Texas, for a 4 p.m. contest on March 7. The Herd fell to the Roadrunners 72-63 on Saturday.
Both the Florida Atlantic home game and UTSA road contest will be shown on Stadium.
It is expected that the Herd will stay in Texas following that contest in San Antonio, to get ready for the Conference USA tournament, which gets started on March 11 in Frisco, Texas.
For Marshall, its current situation within Bonus Play is a familiar one after the team also ended up in Group 2 last season with a 7-7 conference record.
The Herd proceeded to win all four games in Bonus Play and carry the No. 6 seed into the Conference USA tournament.
“Like last year, it came down to a couple games and this year is going to come down to a couple games,” Marshall junior guard Jannson Williams said. “I’m not worried at all. From the looks of it, depending on other teams, we’re going to fall in a good spot. We’ve just got to play it on.”
The No. 7 seed is also a boost from where the team was chosen in the preseason when they were selected to finish 11th by league coaches.
As a member of Group 2, the Herd will be no lower than a No. 10 seed heading into the Conference USA Tournament.
“To have lost that type of production and have stayed where we are with the program, I’m happy, but there’s a lot of basketball to play,” D’Antoni said. “There’s three weeks of this stuff. We can do some damage. We’re close and I’ve said it all along. We’ve got to finish up strong, like we did [Saturday].”