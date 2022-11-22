HUNTINGTON - Marshall's men's basketball team came out of a grueling eight-day stretch with a four-game winning streak that should make Thanksgiving turkey taste a little better.
That doesn't mean the taste of Monday's win was especially sweet for Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni, though.
The Thundering Herd's veteran coach saw film from Monday night's 82-70 home win over Chicago State, which led to a pointed message to his team during film session on Tuesday.
"We lost our edge and we weren't doing the little things that make you better," D'Antoni said. "We caught people standing up [on defense] and they weren't as focused."
As the team got back on the court in preparation for Saturday's game against Morehead State, D'Antoni pushed the team while also pushing that same message.
"Don't get lazy!" D'Antoni yelled across the court. "Play every day like it's a championship. Push yourself to be better."
Especially on the defensive end, D'Antoni did not like that the Herd did not execute one trap on Chicago State and that the communication and energy was not where it should have been, which led to dribble penetration from the Cougars' guards and easy baskets at the rim.
D'Antoni said the rigorous week played into some of the issues he saw on film, but that cannot serve as a crutch for the team.
"For the young guys, it's hard for them, but they have to learn to fight through," D'Antoni said. "If we are going to be champions, we can't use four games in eight days as an excuse. We talked about it and showed it on film today."
Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who scored 24 points in the win over Chicago State, said the onus was on the older guys - namely, he and fellow guard Taevion Kinsey - to set the example by bringing the same consistent energy each day.
Taylor said that means taking every repetition seriously and not relaxing.
"It's just focusing on the little things," Taylor said. "Once you start winning games, it's easy to just focus on the big things - winning games - but coming in after a game in which you've got shooting and your [opponent] scout, just being able to lock in on the little details goes a long way and helps you down the road."
D'Antoni said one of the hardest aspects of winning basketball teams is the discipline to stay focused forward. It is the difference between good teams and great teams.
He challenged his team on Tuesday to do the necessary things to be great.
"You don't think about what you did," D'Antoni said to his team. "You think about what you are going to do. It's next up in basketball, every play."
Marshall will take Wednesday off before returning to the court for a Thanksgiving morning practice.
The Herd and Morehead State meet at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.
