HUNTINGTON — For years, Marshall athletics ran a “Jam the Cam” promotion to lure fans to Cam Henderson Center for basketball games.
Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has always considered games as events for fans to enjoy, and one of his recent roster additions could produce a spinoff of that promotion.
Perhaps D’Antoni would name it “Kam in the Cam.”
The addition of VMI transfer guard Kamdyn Curfman has D’Antoni excited because it puts Thundering Herd guards back in their natural spots — most notably, Taevion Kinsey to a wing and Andrew Taylor as a combo guard — which allows for better spacing within the offense.
D’Antoni felt that having those guys outside of their positions was a direct impact to last year’s 12-21 season.
As Marshall enters its first year in the Sun Belt Conference, D’Antoni sees a different team on the floor, likening Curfman to a Jarrod West type of player who commands the team.
“The whole team was out of rhythm for most of the year,” D’Antoni said. “By putting Kam in there, we’ve went back to the rhythm that we had prior. We were 15-7 in the COVID year (2020-21) and I think it can even be better because we’ve improved in several areas.”
In Curfman, Marshall not only gets a floor general who can handle the ball, but also gets one of the nation’s top 3-point shooters. Curfman finished No. 2 in the NCAA last season in made 3-pointers with 117 while at VMI.
Curfman said it was fun to come into a situation in which he not only has the freedom to shoot from the outside, but it is expected from coaches and teammates alike.
“It’s not just the coaches that tell me to shoot it; it’s players, too,” Curfman said.
“They get mad at me if I pass up a shot because they want that assist. It’s good that we’ve got that trust. People are looking for me and I’m going to look for them right back. If I get going, it’s going to open up the court for everyone and they know that.”
Kinsey echoed Curfman’s thoughts on the trust factor, saying the team is at ease and having fun.
“First off, it’s fun to watch,” Kinsey said. “Just seeing a person that can shoot from anywhere is crazy. He’s a guy that shoots like that with confidence. As far as the team goes, we get to space the floor more and I’m back into my original position that I came in at here. It takes a lot of pressure off me and Drew.”
Curfman’s ability to shoot the ball forces teams to account for him at the 3-point line, which in turn opens driving lanes for Kinsey and Taylor at the off-guard spots.
In D’Antoni’s scheme, Curfman’s presence has Marshall closer to his brand of basketball which incorporates 3-point shooting, the lob game and fast tempo — the brand fans love to watch and one that produced a Conference USA title and NCAA Tournament win for D’Antoni.
“I’ve always talked about the athletic ball,” D’Antoni said. “Last year, it was the dead ball. It just stopped everywhere it went. This year, it isn’t going to do that.”
Curfman joked about the lob game, saying not everything he puts near the rim this year will be a 3-point attempt. Instead, some will be lobs for Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen within the flow of Marshall’s offense.
“I know I didn’t throw one lob before this, so I’m working on it,” Curfman said.
Curfman said there is a distinct difference in the film he’s watching now with the team and film he watched from last year’s games and practices when things weren’t clicking as well.
“I watched all of last year’s film and we are a lot faster now,” Curfman said. “The ball is not sticking at all. If something is not there, we’re going straight into the next action. We’re trusting each other more because we know the ball is coming back around and we’re going to get open shots.”
Marshall still has three more weeks to get things solidified before its first exhibition match — an Oct. 28 contest against the University of Charleston.
The Herd’s season opener is a Nov. 7 contest at Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina.