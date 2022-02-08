HUNTINGTON — Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has watched his team miss shots all season long.
It has been a constant during the Thundering Herd’s struggles as the team has lost 12 of 13 games, many by double figures.
In fact, the only consistent shooting mark D’Antoni has seen from his team is one connection he doesn’t want to see: His team is adept at consistently shooting itself in the foot.
The veteran coach tried to maintain a lighthearted mood about it while looking for a silver lining — if there is one.
“Everything that is causing us to lose, we’re controlling,” D’Antoni said. “We’re shooting the basketball, so if we shoot it and it goes in, we win. We are controlling the mistakes that we make on the floor. It is our decision-making, not what [opponents are] doing. It is our decision-making.”
Marshall’s recent road trip featured plenty of missed shots, except for those aimed at the team’s collective feet.
The Herd shot just 25% from 3-point range on the week (15 of 60), and while the turnover numbers weren’t overly high — 15 against Old Dominion and 10 against Charlotte — those are magnified when the offense isn’t shooting efficiently.
Marshall’s offensive issues have been compounded because the inefficiencies on one side have started to translate to the defensive end as well.
On Thursday, the Herd defense lost shooters on several occasions, which led to the opposition getting open looks.
Old Dominion had several come off second and third opportunities in scramble situations while Charlotte’s open looks came as Marshall struggled with communication on the defensive end on multiple screen looks, which led to the 49ers’ shooters — namely Jahmir Young and Robert Braswell — getting loose on the perimeter.
Those two players combined to go 8 of 10 from 3-point range.
Again, D’Antoni pointed to things that the team can control on the defensive end, too.
“If we’re switching, we may take two steps down before they realize we’re switching,” D’Antoni said. “They realize it, but it’s like one-two, and, for whatever reason this year, they’re going to make that shot, which they do. Those are things we can clean up.”
The aggravation for D’Antoni comes from the fact that there are times when his team does things correctly, which he pointed to early against Charlotte.
However, through substitutions rolling in and communication lapses, that consistency faded away, which is where issues arose.
“We would do it right and come back to the same scenario three plays later and do it wrong,” D’Antoni said. “If we do it right, they don’t score. If we do it wrong, they score.”
D’Antoni and the Herd (8-15 overall, 1-9 Conference USA) are looking to get right on Thursday against an FIU team (13-11, 3-8) that defeated Marshall 70-66 earlier this season in a game D’Antoni felt the Herd could have won, if not for a four-minute lapse late in the second half.
With the team struggling offensively, the Herd is not able to overcome such lapses, which means D’Antoni and his staff are working on getting the team more crisp prior to Thursday’s 7 p.m. matchup, which pits the East Division’s bottom two teams against each other.