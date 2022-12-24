Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni hopes Thundering Herd basketball fans celebrate twice on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd coach wishes for a victory over Appalachian State and lots of smiles when the program unveils footprints of Bruce Morris on the new court at the Cam Henderson Center. Marshall takes on the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. in its Sun Belt Conference debut.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.