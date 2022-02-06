CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- For the last few days, Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni felt a little bit like Bill Murray from the movie "Groundhog Day."
In lopsided losses to Old Dominion and Charlotte, D'Antoni saw the same things from his team that had plagued the Thundering Herd throughout a stretch in which the team has dropped 12 of 13 games.
Offensively, poor decision making led to bad shots and turnovers, which in turn led to transition opportunities for the opposition.
Defensively, communication issues through screens led to the Herd allowing shooters to get open for looks that the opposition knocked down.
Consequently, those looks are the same ones that Marshall is unable to knock down when the Herd does get open looks. That is evidenced by the Herd shooting a combined 15 of 60 (25%) from 3-point range.
"They're pretty good-looking shots -- 90% of them," D'Antoni said. "They're shots they hit against us, so we need to hit them against them."
The lack of production on both ends and the continued struggles are pushing D'Antoni into a situation where he's looking to shake things up.
That means younger players, such as freshmen guard Kyle Braun and post players Chase McKey and Aymeric Toussaint, will get extended time down the stretch as D'Antoni prepares them for the future.
Braun has played more extensively over the past few games, especially since the injury to leading scorer Taevion Kinsey occurred.
D'Antoni knows the guard position is one in which there will be some growing pains, but Braun has earned the coach's trust in recent weeks with a quick release and steady improvement with experience.
Toussaint and McKey have both been working on their shooting form, which was a point of emphasis from D'Antoni as soon as they arrived.
Given their struggles with shooting within the offense, it has been difficult for D'Antoni to play Toussaint and McKey together on the floor.
Whether that changes or not remains to be seen, but D'Antoni does not question their athleticism, rebounding ability and willingness to compete, which is something D'Antoni cited this week as lacking from his team in the road losses.
D'Antoni knows it will be tough for many young players to take on teams in Conference USA who have loaded up with experienced talent out of the transfer portal, but the experience gained, he feels, will serve the team well down the road.
"I think we're going to go young and see how those guys do," D'Antoni said following the loss at Charlotte.
Marshall's roster has a wealth of young talent, with 12 of the 15 players listed as either freshmen or sophomores.
"I looked out at our starting lineup (against Charlotte) and we had one senior, sophomore, sophomore, freshman, freshman," D'Antoni said.
The only older players are Kinsey and forwards Mikel Beyers and Darius George, who have both been inconsistent throughout the season.
The one thing D'Antoni is looking for out of his team is energy, which is necessary to make the offensive scheme work.
D'Antoni hopes to find such exuberance in his young players.