HUNTINGTON -- Following Tuesday's 93-79 win over Louisiana, there were plenty of reasons for Marshall's men's basketball team to feel good about its performance.
The Thundering Herd's defense was solid, forcing 28 turnovers and turning them into transition opportunities and points on the other end.
On offense, Marshall consistently got good looks on the interior, driving to the rim for finishes while staying in attack mode.
That should give Marshall plenty of momentum as it heads into Saturday's 7 p.m. matchup with Indiana at Assembly Hall, right MU coach Dan D'Antoni?
Well, maybe not.
"One game don't mean crap to the next game," D'Antoni said. "It never does. I think you've got to understand that."
D'Antoni made the statement while laughing at a question he's heard repeatedly over the years.
Still, D'Antoni stays steadfast in breaking the year down into 30-plus one-game seasons of their own, focusing in on building a strong performance against an opponent, then resetting and doing it all over again.
Such was the case on Thursday as the Herd took part in a Thanksgiving Day practice to get ready for the Hoosiers.
For D'Antoni, every contest brings a different set of challenges with it.
"There's always different matchups," D'Antoni said. "There's travel involved. We're going to be away from home for the first time. That's a tough environment to go into."
The one thing that will remain the same is the preparation aspect.
Instead of getting right back to work on Wednesday -- the day following the Louisiana win -- D'Antoni gave the team its normal day off, electing not to switch preparation schedules based on the upcoming opponent.
On that day off, D'Antoni and his staff broke down film and came up with schemes to implement in practice.
"I'm going to try to draw up these plays and try to get them to where they just scorch Indiana," D'Antoni said, still laughing.
As the Herd (4-1) looks to take down the undefeated Hoosiers (5-0), D'Antoni knows his team will have to elevate its execution while adjusting to the level of play.
That doesn't mean changing what the team has done, however. It simply means doing it better than what it has so far.
"We're going to give [Indiana] our best effort," D'Antoni said. "Hopefully we can come out [winners]."