HUNTINGTON -- Marshall basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni knows that overreaction is part of every win or loss that his team has.
It is simply the nature of the sports world these days.
So, when many Marshall fans flooded social media with comments asking how Marshall could lose to Queens University, D'Antoni understood the frustration.
Like most, D'Antoni was dejected after the 83-82 loss, which saw Marshall squander an 11-point lead.
After watching film, however, D'Antoni said he was much more pleased with what he saw out of his team for the majority of the game.
"We played well and it was a good game," D'Antoni said. "They have a good ball club -- hadn't lost but four games last year. It's a good team that used a great atmosphere to its advantage. That was a 15-point atmosphere there. It was electric."
The most notable positive that D'Antoni pointed out from the loss was the play of his young players.
In Queens' 2,500-seat gym in Charlotte, North Carolina that was packed to capacity and extremely loud, the Thundering Herd's young players did not get rattled in their first collegiate action.
"I liked that our young guys playing in an environment like that and they didn't seem lost," D'Antoni said. "They didn't seem afraid and the intensity didn't bother them. I think Jacob [Conner] had zero turnovers, Wyatt [Fricks] had one early and Micah [Handlogten] had one, but that's it. We put those guys in a tough situation and they responded."
The next thing D'Antoni pointed out was the leadership of Taevion Kinsey, who noticeably took his intensity up a notch on both ends of the floor, forging himself as a defensive presence as well as an offensive presence.
Kinsey scored a team-high 23 points, but those were not the stats that D'Antoni looked at as the key.
"Six steals, 10 rebounds," D'Antoni said. "He was 1 for 2 from 3-point range and was efficient from the 2s. It was a great stat line."
D'Antoni also liked his guard play as a whole, which featured Andrew Taylor bouncing back from a rough first half to finish with 20 points while newcomer Kamdyn Curfman adjusted to the speed of the game to knock down five 3-pointers after struggling to find his range in the exhibition games.
Marshall shot 46% from 3-point range in the second half and 35% for the game, which were improvements from last season's numbers, too.
The Herd coach also was pleased with how Marshall played efficiently with a fast pace, accumulating 21 assists with only eight turnovers on the evening.
"We did a really good job of moving the ball and getting it where it needed to be while taking care of the ball, too," D'Antoni said.
The only negatives D'Antoni saw from the game were the inability of the frontcourt to secure rebounds and the defensive breakdowns on switches that led to dribble penetration and easy looks for Queens -- problems the Herd coach said are fixable.
Offensively, D'Antoni said that situational shot selection needs to improve as well. Marshall led by 11 and then started forcing shots it didn't need instead of playing within the offensive flow, which helped the Herd build the lead in the first place.
"We got up 11 and we started making mistakes," D'Antoni said. "We've got to get a little bit better and we didn't finish a couple plays. You have to give Queens credit, too. They are used to winning and they made winning plays late. We have to learn to win still, but we're going to get there."