HUNTINGTON — Taevion, Taevion, he’s our man, if he can’t do it, Obinna can.
That version of an old cheer is similar to what Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni thought after the Thundering Herd’s 75-60 loss to Northern Iowa Saturday afternoon at the Cam Henderson Center.
While not giving up on leading scorer Taevion Kinsey, who averages 19.8 points, or guard Andrew Taylor and his 12.9 average, D’Antoni said he might look to Obinna Anochili-Killen for more offense.
“One of the things we have to do better is to get the ball going through Obinna more,” D’Antoni said of the 6-foot-8 forward. “His offensive game has matured a lot in the last three weeks.”
That doesn’t mean, however, abandoning Kinsey, who scored 10 Saturday, and Taylor, who chipped in nine.
“Taevion and Andy need to step it up when it comes to offense and carry the load,” D’Antoni said.
Anochili-Killen scored a career-high 22 points Saturday, made 6 of 7 shots and all three of his 3-point attempts. The former Chapmanville High School star has steadily increased his scoring average to 13.4 points per game.
Add in 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 blocked shots a game, and Anochili-Killen is one of the more complete players on the Herd roster. The native of Lagos, Nigeria, has scored 10 or more points in 11 of Marshall’s 12 games.
Anochili-Killen also impressed in an area the stat sheet doesn’t measure — energy. He was lively on both ends of the floor when some of his teammates appeared as if they weren’t.
Energy was a factor for both teams. Northern Iowa (4-5) came out sluggish and fell behind 27-15. The Panthers, though, were rejuvenated by a four-minute run late in the first half and rallied to outscore Marshall 60-33 the rest of the way.