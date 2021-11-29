HUNTINGTON -- On the surface, Marshall's men's basketball team appears to be performing well with its post defense.
Marshall is second in the country in blocked shots at 8.3 per game and possesses the nation's top shot-blocker in forward Obinna Anochili-Killen, who is averaging 5.5 per game.
Still, interior defense is one area where Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni is imploring the Thundering Herd (4-2) to improve as it gets set to face Akron (3-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Akron, Ohio.
Marshall's interior defense was exposed in a 90-79 loss to Indiana on Saturday in which the Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a career-high 43 points on 18-of-24 shooting from the floor.
"Some of it that you've just got to man up," D'Antoni said. "We've got to challenge our kids to man up and then we've got to have an alternate attack."
In one-on-on situations, Jackson-Davis was able to get around defenders and get to the rim while double-teams also came down too late to be effective as Jackson-Davis added four assists by passing out to open shooters.
"We've got to work defensively today on just guarding the post and how to rotate, bring in help," D'Antoni said. "We've got to get better at it."
The importance of working on it in Monday's practice was key as Marshall gets set for an Akron team that is going to bring much of the same attack against the Herd.
"They play inside-out," D'Antoni said. "We've had two big games against us on the inside, so we've got to make sure that we keep that under control a little bit."
In addition to Jackson-Davis' big game on Saturday, Marshall also gave up a 37-point performance to Wright State's Grant Basile in the season opener and allowed Campbell forward Cedric Henderson to get on track with 21 points in the Flying Camels' win over the Herd in Huntington.
D'Antoni said Marshall's execution in post defense and communication when doubling down are crucial this week as the Herd faces Akron, which is led Enrique Freeman, a 6-foot-7 freshman. Freeman is averaging a team-best 12.5 points and 11.2 rebounds, which includes more than four offensive rebounds per contest.
Off the bench, Akron also has 7-foot center Aziz Bandaogo, whose numbers aren't eye-popping but his size and length could pose as a problem for the Herd.
Tuesday's early practice is likely to feature much of the same as Monday's -- an intense defensive session led by assistant coach Scott Rigot-- to get the team communicating well on the defensive end of the floor.
D'Antoni said the lack of execution was just as much on the guards in help situations as what it is on his post players, which was the focal point on Monday.
"We have a pattern that we double-team out of, but we were hit and miss with it," D'Antoni said. "We didn't do a real good job with it."
Akron is coming off a road trip in which the opposition seemed to scheme the Zips up pretty well defensively.
Akron, which pushed Ohio State to the brink in the opener, lost a pair of games to Fordham and Appalachian State in which the Zips scored 43 and 45 points respectively before rebounding for a 69-60 win over Evansville.