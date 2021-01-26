HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s men’s basketball team earned a road sweep of FIU last weekend, the first sweep in league play for a road team in Conference USA’s modified format this season.
While it was an impressive feat, to say head coach Dan D’Antoni was impressed with the Thundering Herd’s play might be stretching things a bit.
D’Antoni was happy to come back from Miami with a pair of wins, but he sees a team that is still trying to find itself after a midseason COVID-related shutdown in the heart of Conference USA play that disrupted its rhythm.
D’Antoni looked at the play of his two leaders — senior point guard Jarrod West and junior guard Taevion Kinsey — as evidence of his thoughts.
“I think it’s a rhythm thing again and I think we lost a lot of it by sitting out 14 days,” D’Antoni said. “Jarrod’s game is off balance. He’s not shooting it as well. Taevion is not shooting the ball as well. That tells me that we had a little rhythm problem — that stoppage turned the rhythm down a little bit. Again, we’ll work through it.”
Much of D’Antoni’s offensive scheme is based on rhythm — especially the ability to work off screens to allow the offense to flow mechanically, whether it is the lob game or kicking out to shooters.
In looking at the Herd’s outside shooting, there has been a downturn since returning from the shutdown.
In the four games since returning to the floor, Marshall has hit just 29 of its 92 3-point attempts (31.5%), which included an 8-of-33 performance in the 69-67 loss to Western Kentucky in Huntington.
Those struggles continued at FIU on Friday, but the Herd made the adjustment to attack the basket a bit more, for which D’Antoni credited the team.
“What’s good is we can go win two games and not be fully engaged,” D’Antoni said. “I don’t know what we shot [on 3-pointers], but it was not good that first game and we won by double digits, so we’re doing some other good things defensively and we’re attacking the rim.”
While the offense wasn’t necessarily in rhythm, the Herd didn’t force the issue, which could have racked up turnovers.
At FIU, one of the things that kept the Herd on the plus side of things was the ability to take care of the basketball.
Marshall combined for just 17 turnovers in the two games — FIU had 34 — and owned a 46-10 advantage in points off turnovers.
D’Antoni said that effort is never an issue, and he hopes the execution comes around to match the effort.
“We play hard, they compete, and when you do that, normally I’ve found that when it really comes time, that team put together is going to be tough to take out,” D’Antoni said.
Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who averaged 18 points and eight rebounds in last week’s two wins, said the team feels good about where it is, but the players have to keep working to rebuild the rhythm that was there prior to the early-January shutdown.
Taylor said that last weekend’s wins were a start, but that has to carry into practices this week.
“Just having all that time off, it was hard to get a rhythm,” Taylor said. “Now that we’ve got these two huge wins this past weekend, I think that we can start getting the ball rolling a bit.”
After seeing Florida Atlantic on film, Taylor said that rhythm and focus will be critical against a team that he says is playing hard on both ends of the floor.
D’Antoni added that Marshall’s position is still a strong one within the conference standings, especially given what the team has been through this season thus far, so momentum is building in the right direction.
“All we can do and control is our next game,” D’Antoni said. “You know, we’re 9-4. That’s a good record with the schedule and the fact that we had a COVID stoppage right in the heart of our toughest conference part.”
Marshall hosts Florida Atlantic at 6 p.m. Friday, then again at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Cam Henderson Center.