HUNTINGTON — Late in the second half of Marshall’s overtime loss to Toledo Wednesday, there was a loose ball that bounded on the floor near the free-throw line.
As four Marshall players surrounded the basketball, Toledo’s Spencer Littleson sneaked in between them all and came away with the ball, which led to an opportunity for the Rockets.
It was that type of play that epitomized Wednesday night’s performance for the Thundering Herd.
“That just tells you that we weren’t as focused as we should be,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said.
D’Antoni said that Wednesday’s loss came down to focus, and the Herd (4-1) needs to find it again for success as the team looks to a matchup with Robert Morris at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center.
In looking at the first five games to start the season, D’Antoni said there was a noticeable difference in the Herd’s level of play from wins over Arkansas State Wright State, College of Charleston and Ohio to the Toledo loss.
“We had three games where we came out and we looked more ready to play than this last one,” D’Antoni said. “We got away from some of the things that make you successful. Some of it was that [Toledo] played good and they’re a very good team, and some of it was that we didn’t focus like we had in the couple games prior.”
D’Antoni wasn’t necessarily concerned about residual effects of the loss for the Herd, which fell to Toledo in frustrating fashion.
Instead, D’Antoni wanted the team to approach it with a shooter’s mentality — that the next shot is going to be successful.
“We missed out on that one, but we’ve got another shot this weekend,” D’Antoni said. “It’s about us. That’s all we focus on early in the season.”
Robert Morris, which played Bowling Green on Friday evening, will employ a similar system as Marshall with pick-and-roll plays and a lineup that favors the Herd’s mode of attack.
Marshall defeated Robert Morris 67-60 in its 2019-20 season opener at a time when the Herd was struggling to identify new roles and get into a flow. It was one of only two wins in the first eight games last season.
D’Antoni said, as in any game, it is an opportunity for the Herd to find its rhythm and cohesion on the court.
However, it’s all about taking the right mental approach to the game as the team prepares.
If the Herd gets lazy in its mental focus, the physical execution won’t show itself on the court.
“That happens in basketball when you play a lot of games,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to get the mindset of what it takes to win each and every game.”
Marshall is likely to still be without center Iran Bennett, who is dealing with a knee issue. D’Antoni said Bennett has been cleared to return to practice to test the knee, though.
It is also unknown if Darius George, who caught an elbow in the loss to Toledo, will be available for the weekend.
George is one of Marshall’s key contributors off the bench and has been an energy boost when inserted into the lineup.
“It hurt us not having George back out there,” D’Antoni said. “He’s really stepped up and played well early.”
Sunday’s contest is the continuation of a four-game home stand that ends with Tuesday’s scheduled game against UNC-Asheville.
Following that game, Marshall will be off until its Jan. 1 Conference USA opener at Louisiana Tech.