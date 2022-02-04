NORFOLK, Va. -- Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni has run out of ways to prove a point to his team about its mindset being the one element missing from success.
As D'Antoni sees it, the team has plenty of talent -- he consistently says it is the most talent, 1-through-14, that he's had during his Marshall tenure.
D'Antoni also knows his team also loves the game of basketball. He sees it every day in practice as the players go through practices and preparation.
The veteran coach has also lauded their chemistry and how they pick each other up constantly through the struggles.
On Thursday night after watching his team against Old Dominion, though, D'Antoni pinpointed what he feels the team's issues are in games.
"We just looked like we quit competing," D'Antoni said.
D'Antoni later clarified, saying he didn't feel his team's mindset was strong from the start.
Early on, that was masked as the Thundering Herd hit five of its first seven shots to help negate poor decisions that led to turnovers and buckets on the other end for Old Dominion.
At the first media timeout, the score was tied at 11, but D'Antoni was far from thrilled.
"Our offensive execution at the beginning was just turnovers," D'Antoni said. "I don't even know how it was 11 to 11 because at least half our possessions were turnovers."
While D'Antoni knows that his team loves basketball, the real question lies in whether anyone on his team hates losing as bad as he does.
The difference on Thursday was that the Herd came out to play basketball and Old Dominion came out to beat Marshall, no matter what it took.
One example D'Antoni pointed to was what happened in the game immediately following the media timeout with the game deadlocked at 11.
Marshall (8-14, 1-8 Conference USA) continued its same mistakes from the previous five-minute stretch while Old Dominion came out of the timeout and turned its game up a couple notches.
The end result was a 19-0 run for ODU, with 14 of those points coming in a stretch of under two minutes. As the Monarchs locked in, the Herd mentally checked out.
By the time Marshall's players walked into the locker room to regroup, the Herd trailed 50-28 and the game was out of reach.
The halftime locker room speech woke the team up to an extent.
After being bullied in the post in the first half, Marshall bowed its back a bit in the second half, but too late for it to matter in the game's result.
Ironically, that second-half success seemed to almost fuel D'Antoni's frustrations following the loss.
"I told them that Vince Lombardi can't show up at every game to get them psyched up," D'Antoni said. "They've got to come ready to play, and that's on them. We've got to keep working on that."
Marshall's road trip continues Saturday with a 4 p.m. contest at Halton Arena against Charlotte.
It will be a battle of two teams that are looking to find themselves after struggles on Thursday night.
Charlotte (11-9, 4-4 C-USA) has lost four of its last six games, including Thursday night's 78-59 loss to Western Kentucky -- the 49ers' first home setback since a Nov. 30 loss to Davidson.
The 49ers have scored in the 50s in each of its last two contests, meaning that the mental aspects of the game for both sides will be just as critical as the physical.
Charlotte has not had a lead in its last two games, allowing the opposition to break out quickly in each en route to wire-to-wire wins.
That's why D'Antoni said it is important for Marshall's players to find the right motivation within themselves to get things going early.
Charlotte is led by guard Jahmir Young, who is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
Young will be in a battle with another of Conference USA's top players in Marshall's Taevion Kinsey, who returned to the lineup on Thursday after missing last week's win over UAB with an Achilles strain.
Kinsey is averaging 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the season.