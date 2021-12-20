HUNTINGTON — No one is more aware that Marshall’s men’s basketball team has lost two straight games than head coach Dan D’Antoni. It’s something on the minds of everyone surrounding his team.
While the external chatter around the program has many offering up their thoughts, D’Antoni said there is just one answer and that answer comes from within.
“We have to fix ourselves, the whole part of it,” D’Antoni said. “We’ve got to stay confident and encourage players to stay confident so they can shoot their way through this.”
D’Antoni acknowledged that the team’s shooting and offensive rhythm are not where they need to be, which has contributed to the struggles.
Within D’Antoni’s scheme, confidence is the ultimate factor in its success. That means blocking out the noise is imperative to turning things around.
When players are confident, ball movement is crisp and shot selection is quicker. As hesitation overtakes the confidence, though, the ball slows down and players are more apprehensive about putting up shots.
D’Antoni stopped the team in the middle of a practice on Monday afternoon after seeing a player pass up an open 3-pointer.
“If the defense is off, you shoot,” D’Antoni yelled. “It’s simple. Don’t make it harder than what it is.”
Part of what D’Antoni has seen in the last two losses to Ohio and Northern Iowa is that as shots have not fallen, players have opted away from shooting when open.
That has led to those same players trying to do too much with the basketball, which leads to turnovers and missed opportunities while getting away from the identity of the team.
D’Antoni said he and his staff were looking at simplifying sets to increase production on the offensive end. Ultimately, however, it comes down to making shots.
“I think maybe we’ll start reducing some of it so we have more repetitions on the part that we think is the best part of it,” D’Antoni said. “Really, there’s no way with shooting, other than to shoot through it and to be confident about what you’re doing, though.”
One aspect of the Thundering Herd’s game with which D’Antoni is pleased is the defensive effort of the team, which has limited opponents in terms of percentages over the last few games.
D’Antoni wants the defensive confidence that the team has to translate to the offensive end, which starts with shot-blocker and emerging leader Obinna Anochili-Killen.
That defensive confidence will be tested on Tuesday, however, as the Herd (7-5) goes against Toledo (7-3), which has four players averaging double-figure scoring.
The Rockets are coming off a 72-69 loss to Richmond in which they blew a 17-point halftime lead. However, Toledo features plenty of firepower with the Mid-American Conference’s leading scorer, Ryan Rollins (19.3 per game).
This is the last non-conference game for both teams. Marshall starts Conference USA action following Christmas while Toledo gets started with its Mid-American Conference slate.