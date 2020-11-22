HUNTINGTON — Marshall head basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has been around the game a long time.
With the Thundering Herd only getting in two full weeks of preseason practice due to COVID-19 complications within the program, there is going to be a building process before D’Antoni’s team is working as smooth as it would like.
D’Antoni said he intently watched as his team went through an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday.
His focus was not just about the execution of the offense, it was also about who brought the most juice to the floor when the execution wasn’t there.
Execution issues are one difficulty for the team, but as D’Antoni sees it, the team can ill-afford to see players get their heads down when mistakes happen, which is why that scrimmage was so important.
“I’m going to start the ones who I think have ramped up their game and are playing the hardest,” D’Antoni said. “That does play a factor.”
Marshall’s top two energy guys on the floor are Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey, who already had solidified starting positions, and guard Andrew Taylor is expected to start as well as a second ball-handler out top to help facilitate the lineup.
The frontcourt composition will be an interesting look, though, as D’Antoni moves forward.
In a normal season, it would be likely that one of the team’s centers — Iran Bennett or Goran Miladinovic — would get the nod as a frontcourt presence.
With conditioning being an issue for both, it could force D’Antoni to look for a more energetic lineup out of the gate.
Marshall got into a good rhythm late last season with both Mikel Beyers and Jannson Williams on the floor, but both also struggled shooting early last season because they weren’t in rhythm within the scheme and its new pieces.
This season, the pieces aren’t different, but the rhythm isn’t yet there due to the team missing four weeks of competition.
In looking at the defensive standpoint, Williams and Beyers are both good rebounders, but Williams is better defensively, especially altering shots at the rim.
If D’Antoni sticks to his talk about wanting energy on the floor, it is likely that Darius George also comes into the mix because of his athleticism and bounce.
The X-factor in the entire mix, however, is freshman Obinna Anochili-Killen, who could see significant time in his first game in a Marshall jersey.
“We’ve got a lot of options this year,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got Beyers, Jannson, Obinna, George, Iran and Goran. They all can play those two spots. You just try to pick the best ones.”
Anochili-Killen who comes in as a high-motor player whose defensive presence leads the Herd into quick transition opportunities.
D’Antoni noted Anochili-Killen from the Herd’s scrimmage and did not rule out the possibility of that leading to a start in his first game with the Herd.
“We had the scrimmage and what we tried to do was see who brought the energy and could play. He was ready to go,” D’Antoni said. “I think Obinna is ready.”
In addition to Anochili-Killen, the Herd also has David Early set to make his first appearance in a Marshall uniform.
D’Antoni did say that, with a veteran set of guards and the demands placed on the guard position within Marshall’s scheme, it is likely that Early gets brought along a bit slower after only having two weeks of working within the system.
“It will take a little longer,” D’Antoni said. “He’ll be ready, though.”
D’Antoni said that conditioning was one of the major issues of the scrimmage, as expected.
That likely means quicker substitution patterns and more players rotating in for the Herd early on.