HUNTINGTON -- There have been many losses this season in which Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni was disappointed with how his team played.
Saturday night's 99-84 loss to Charlotte at Cam Henderson Center was not one of them.
After the game, D'Antoni praised his team's effort while pointing out that the offensive performance received against the 49ers will be good enough to lead to Thundering Herd wins in most games.
It just so happened that, on this night, Charlotte was a little hotter than the Herd.
"You've got to give [Charlotte] credit," D'Antoni said. "I'm not that disappointed in our kids. I thought they played extremely hard and efficient, for the most part."
Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey also praised the 49ers and their offensive performance, which produced a 62% shooting clip against the Herd defense.
"With a team like that, sometimes you just get beat," Kinsey said. "We performed pretty well."
Kinsey finished with 19 points on Saturday, but it was the way he scored his points that had D'Antoni's attention following the game.
It started with a dunk off a lob from Andrew Taylor that opened Kinsey's scoring, and his next basket was a fade-away jumper while being fouled in which he elevated over the defender for the score.
That was the first of several times that Kinsey got to his spot on the floor and elevated above defenders with good positioning to knock down shots in the mid-range game, which had eluded him as he battled through a lower-left leg injury over the last few weeks -- one that kept him out of the last meeting between Marshall and Charlotte.
"Taevion looked like himself tonight, too," D'Antoni said.
D'Antoni wants his team to take the good from the week, combining Thursday's gritty win over Old Dominion with the offensive performance from Saturday to build confidence as the Herd (10-17 overall, 3-11 in Conference USA) heads to Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, for Monday's 8 p.m. battle with Southern Miss (6-20, 1-12).
Kinsey said the team's focus on Sunday was to correct the little things that kept the Herd from getting over the top, so those mistakes don't beat them again on Monday when they take on the Golden Eagles.
It will be Marshall's third game in five days, so Kinsey said focus is integral to not have a lapse in execution.
"The things that we did do wrong, we're going to try to clean those up before we go to Southern Miss," Kinsey said. "They're no walk in the park either, no matter their record, as you see. Everybody's coming to play this year."
Monday's game is a make-up from a game that was postponed earlier this season due to COVID-19 issues within the Southern Miss program.