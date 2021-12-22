HUNTINGTON -- Marshall basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni could not hide his feelings during Tuesday night’s postgame press conference following the Thundering Herd’s 32-point loss to Toledo.
It was safe to say D’Antoni was in no mood for Christmas cheer following the lackluster performance in which he watched Toledo outwork his team from start to finish in a 95-63 loss that sent the Herd into the Christmas break with three straight losses.
“I’m upset with all of us -- myself, staff, team, coaches,” D’Antoni said. “The whole ball of wax [is] not good. We’re not a very good ballclub right now.”
D’Antoni is not one to get upset over wins and losses, generally saying that there will be ebbs and flows to every season.
As long as energy and enthusiasm to perform are present, D’Antoni doesn’t worry about records, instead focusing on building his team to perform at the finish when it is tournament time.
However, Tuesday night’s performance did not feature any energy or focus on either end as Toledo raced out to a big lead from the start and never looked back in handing the Herd its most lopsided loss since a 50-point setback to Southern Miss on Jan. 26, 2019.
“I’m just upset that a Marshall team came out and played like that, under me, especially,” D’Antoni said. “That’s not good enough.”
D’Antoni used center Obinna Anochili-Killen on Tuesday night as an example of what the team needs to bring each night.
Killen had a non-COVID illness that kept him out of the first half of the game, but seeing his team’s struggles, Killen came to D’Antoni at halftime and told D’Antoni he wanted to try to gut it out for his team.
Playing at less than 100%, Killen brought an energy to the team when he entered at the 17-minute mark, finishing with eight points and five blocked shots.
Killen’s presence did not change the outcome of the game, but D’Antoni is hoping that his presence and the way he played -- giving what he had at maximum effort despite illness -- is something the team sees on film, which sparks some change within his team.
“I thought Obinna was the only one who showed spark, got up in there and actually did things that he can do and played at a level that we have to play at to compete,” D’Antoni said.
In comparison, that lopsided Southern Miss loss in 2019 came during a stretch where Marshall lost seven of eight games, but the Herd turned things around to win the CIT title that season.
Much like that 2018-19 team, D’Antoni said the talent is still present to make a similar run, and he’s not giving up on the team, but there will have to be a mentality change from the top on down if the Herd is to make that run.
The veteran coach said the Christmas break -- players do not return until Monday -- is a chance for the players to look within themselves and see what they can do to help the team correct its many issues that have led to a three-game skid in which the team has lost all three by double-figures.
“I’m going to go home and self-reflect over Christmas,” D’Antoni said. “I challenged our players to do the same thing. What we’re doing right now, obviously, is not as good of a team that we have, nor the players that we have.”