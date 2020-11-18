HUNTINGTON — Dan D’Antoni has never been a volatile head coach.
The Thundering Herd’s head basketball coach doesn’t scream, and he doesn’t cheer too loud, either. It’s been his policy to never get too high or too low in any particular situation.
This year, D’Antoni feels that demeanor is going to be to his benefit, and it could be of benefit to those surrounding college basketball, as well.
His message? Enjoy the ride and enjoy the game.
“People have to get used to just enjoying the game and coming for a game,” D’Antoni said. “That’s it.”
D’Antoni’s message came after he spoke about the start-stop nature of what the 2020-21 season is going to entail.
With stoppages due to COVID-19 likely and teams shuffling lineups and schedules, D’Antoni admits that it’s unknown what the quality of basketball will be — especially given that different teams will face different situations, such as one team that has several games under its belt facing another that maybe had not played or practiced in two weeks.
It is going to take patience on the part of coaches, players and fans as the season gets underway next week.
“You can’t hold a team responsible for maybe not playing as well as another when that team practiced all three weeks and you had to sit out two of them,” D’Antoni said.
D’Antoni’s team is one of those playing catch-up to the competition after enduring not one but two stoppages in practice due to COVID-related issues within the program.
The team is in its second week of work in five weeks of allotted preseason time, but D’Antoni’s not looking too closely at the negatives associated with his team trying to make up for lost time.
Instead, the Herd’s 73-year-old coach said he’s enjoying the game that he’s been around for nearly six decades.
“I’d worry about it if I had the ability to do something about it, but since I don’t, I’m out here to enjoy today’s practice,” D’Antoni said.
Still, D’Antoni, the realist, said there’s no doubt the limited time on the floor will hinder the team’s production early as it gets re-acclimated to being on the floor and players relearn one another’s timing and spacing in his “pace-and-space” scheme.
D’Antoni’s philosophy has always been to build the season up from the ground level in game one to a high level at season’s end — a system that led to a Conference USA title in 2017-18, a CIT Championship in 2018-19 and the team winning five of its last six games before the COVID-19 stoppage last March.
This year, perhaps more than others, D’Antoni said that system will be crucial to success.
“You can’t judge a team by records this year,” D’Antoni said. “You’ve got to be playing well at the end of the year. If they are going to have a tournament, you have to find your way into it and then you have to find a way to win that daggone thing.”
One thing that D’Antoni said is big for his team is the presence of fans within the Cam Henderson Center. Last season, Marshall averaged 5,633 fans per game, which was among the tops in Conference USA. This season, COVID-19 protocols will allow just 1,300 fans per game.
“It’s competition, but there’s an entertaining factor and fans are a big part of that,” D’Antoni said. “The players will give you what they’ve got.”
Marshall’s 2020-21 season tips off next Wednesday as Coppin State visits Cam Henderson Center for the 6 p.m. season opener in Huntington.