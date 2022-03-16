HUNTINGTON — On March 16, 2018, Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni led the Thundering Herd to its first-ever NCAA Tournament win in an 81-75 victory over Wichita State in San Diego.
Four years to the day after that momentous win, D’Antoni had another reason to celebrate.
D'Antoni, whose contract was set to run out in June, found out he’d be back for at least one more year with the Thundering Herd.
Marshall Athletic Director Christian Spears confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that D’Antoni would return for a ninth season in 2022-23, using an option within D’Antoni’s contract to roll it over one year while also working toward the future.
“Coach Danny and I have a contract that’s affiliated with Marshall University that allows us to extend it for a year and that’s what I chose to do,” Spears said. “We mutually agreed that we would extend it — use the provision that’s in the current agreement to extend it for a year under the same terms — and then, (D’Antoni) and I are going to work on a series of contracts.”
The announcement was made after Marshall came off a 12-21 season in which the Herd was 4-14 in Conference USA. The Herd won its play-in game at the C-USA Tournament before falling 77-67 to eventual tourney runner-up Louisiana Tech to end the season.
Spears was adamant in saying D'Antoni deserved the chance to right the ship with the program after only the second losing season in D'Antoni's eight-year tenure.
"He’s got legitimate blood in these bricks and he deserves the opportunity to right this program and I’m going to give it to him," Spears said.
The announcement came after Spears and D'Antoni met for two hours on Wednesday to go over what they want to see in the program moving forward.
D'Antoni said the meeting with Spears was a positive one in which they discussed the vision for Marshall men's basketball.
"I was happy," D'Antoni said. "He was fired up and ready to go, real positive about the program and trying to add to it to get things right so it can be a big-time program. My biggest takeaway was that he doesn't limit himself to being a mid-major. He wants to take it to where we're at the top, and that's what I want."
After the discussion, Spears elaborated on the series of contracts for D'Antoni as the sides look to the future of Marshall's men's basketball program.
"I’m going to give him a series of one-year agreements and we’re going to meet at the end of every year and discuss ‘Is the program where we both want it to be?’" Spears said. "This is a guy who wants to win. This is a guy who has a long history, a long tradition and a great deal of respect for this institution – a ton of it.
"We’re going to review that annually together. I think he’s the kind of person that will look me in the eye at the end of every year and tell me if he’s making it better. If he’s not, he’s the kind of guy who’ll look me in the eye and he’ll say, ‘Let’s make this place better. Let’s go find this next person.’ I believe that. I want us to win and I want us to get back to the NCAA Tournament. I want us to win the Sun Belt. That’s the goal."
D'Antoni said once agreed on, the series of four one-year contracts allows the coach stability to recruit while offering the university some flexibility, too.
"I think that works out pretty good," D'Antoni said. "I like it, so I think we're in good shape."
D'Antoni said the focus is now on the future and the offseason, which includes staff and personnel management.
The team is on spring break this week, but D'Antoni plans to meet with players next week to discuss their intentions for 2022-23 with the Herd.
"You have to take care of your own first," D'Antoni said. "I'll meet with those guys next week and we'll see where we're at."
Depending on those meetings, D'Antoni will then move forward with recruiting, which could also include the NCAA transfer portal.
There is also the looming question of what conference -- Sun Belt or Conference USA -- the Herd will be competing in next season. But no matter the conference, D'Antoni said there was a unified front with him and Spears as they look to the future for the team.
"He said that he's all on board and that he and I can take this program up," D'Antoni said. "He wants to be part of taking this program to a high level and that's he and I together. That's the way he stated it. I'm looking forward to it."
In eight years with the Herd, D'Antoni is 140-120 overall with one Conference USA championship, an NCAA Tournament appearance and a CIT Championship (now The Basketball Classic).
The Mullens, West Virginia, native is a Marshall Athletics Hall of Famer, having received the university’s highest athletic honors in 1990.