HUNTINGTON – After 20 minutes of making life hard on itself on Wednesday night, Marshall decided to take the easy route in the second half of its contest against Bluefield State.

Marshall let its defense translate to offense in a 52-point second half that forged an 86-50 win over Division II Bluefield State in front of 5,106 fans at Cam Henderson Center.

With the win, Marshall (3-6) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“I do think our defense has held us in all year long, making us competitive,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Tonight, 26 percent [field goals], 21 percent [3-point shooting], but we’ve been holding teams in the 30s, low 40s. That’s pretty solid. Now, we just have to get our offense to where it’s clicking.”

There were several offensive statistics that D’Antoni still wasn’t happy with – namely, a 6-of-28 shooting performance from 3-point range and 20 turnovers. But there were some defensive numbers that helped the Herd trump those struggles.

Marshall finished the game with 16 steals and 14 blocks, which led to instant offense in transition on the other end.

Jarrod West led the surge, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

West said the difference in the second half was a simple change of demeanor.

“We did a really good job in the second half from an effort and energy standpoint – just playing a lot harder in the second half, honestly,” West said. “We have to be able to sustain that for 40 minutes. We can’t afford to come out flat.”

Marshall started each half with a big run. The difference was that, in the second half, the Herd never dropped its energy level and kept its foot on the throttle throughout its substitution patterns.

After a 13-4 run to open the second half led to a Bluefield State timeout, Taevion Kinsey got a steal and dunk to continue the momentum and Marshall used an 8-0 run after a Bluefield State 3-pointer to push the lead to 26 less than seven minutes into the second half.

The lead never dipped below 20 the rest of the way as Marshall shot 64 percent in the second half with many coming from in close in transition.

As strong as the second half was for the Herd, the first half was a mirror of the same struggles the team had seen in losing six of its first eight games of the season.

Marshall jumped out to an 17-5 lead just over five minutes into the game, but had just five field goals over the final 14:45 of the half as missed looks and turnovers again became a problem.

“I thought we started out well and we looked really good,” D’Antoni said. “I made two substitutions and we started missing all our 3s and throwing the ball away a couple of times. It seemed like everybody started getting nervous and antsy.”

One problem that the Herd had to correct in the second half – and did so, accordingly – was the offensive miscues leaking into their play on the defensive end.

“Honestly, I thought a lot of them were good shots,” West said. “We missed a lot of wide-open ones and I think that definitely got us down a little bit. That left them in the game. I think that definitely messed with our energy on the defensive end as well.”

Bluefield State went on a 9-0 run in a four-minute stretch that cut Marshall’s lead to 19-16. The lead toiled at two possessions until a late 3-pointer by Mikel Beyers and a pair of West free throws pushed the cushion to 34-24 at the break.

Beyers finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocks while freshman center Goran Miladinovic made the most of his 16 minutes, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

In all, Marshall had seven players who finished with eight or more points in the win.

Bluefield State got 13 points from guard Marquez Cooper, but Cooper’s numbers came on 5-of-18 shooting. He also had seven turnovers. Chris Knight added 12 points in the post for the Big Blues.

Marshall returns to action on Monday night when the Herd travels to Ellis T. Johnson Arena to take on Morehead State at 7 p.m. It will be the debut for Marshall guard Andrew Taylor, who sat out the first semester under NCAA transfer rules.