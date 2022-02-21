Marshall’s men’s basketball team saw its offense play terrific early on Monday night.
In the second half, though, it was Marshall’s Early that played terrific offense.
Marshall’s David Early hit a pair of 3-pointers to snap an offensive cold spell in the second half that proved critical as the Thundering Herd withstood a Southern Miss rally attempt in a 74-60 win over the Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
“To be honest with you, we took our foot off the pedal and we missed some shots that we were making,” Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “Thank goodness David’s [energy] was still there. I thought David was still focused because he not only made his 3s, but he made a couple key defensive plays where he was just hustling and getting his hand in there, which tells me he’s still focused and playing hard. When you’re focused and playing hard, shots go down.”
Marshall never trailed in the game, jumping to a 20-point halftime lead. However, there were some tense moments in the second half.
The Herd took a 51-31 lead on a basket by Taevion Kinsey with 15:53 left, but Marshall would go more than 8:30 without a field goal as Southern Miss used an 11-0 run to get back within single digits.
Early, however, broke Marshall’s field goal drought with a 3-pointer from the corner at the 7:18 mark and followed with another less than two minutes later to restore order and end any chance of a comeback.
Early hit all four of his 3-point attempts and finished with 13 points to join Andrew Taylor (17 points) and Kinsey (16 points) in double figures for the Herd.
Over his last two games, Early has now hit eight of nine 3-point attempts.
“I told him that he missed so many early in the year that they’ve all accumulated,” D’Antoni said with a laugh. “He should make them all from here on in because he’s a good shooter.”
Kinsey said the win was nice, but the way the team played in the second half was unacceptable after seeing a 20-point margin cut to single digits, based on a lack of execution and energy.
“We came out and we were rolling,” Kinsey said. “We definitely came out second half a little lax. We should’ve put our foot on the [gas], but for the most part, we controlled the game and we got a good win.”
The Herd (11-17 overall, 4-11 Conference USA) was playing its third game in five days but looked no worse for wear in the first half as the team established the tone and tempo early to take a 45-25 lead at the break.
Taylor and Obinna Anochili-Killen got things going with a lob for a dunk for the Herd’s first points and the duo connected for 10 points during a 12-2 run to open the game.
The offense looked more like what D’Antoni has wanted all season, with Kinsey and Taylor facilitating well and the Herd knocking down shots. The Herd had three lobs for dunks and a pair of 3-pointers in the game’s first five minutes to build the early double-digit cushion.
As has been the case in recent weeks, Marshall got everyone going early in the game. All nine players who saw first-half action got into the scoring column before halftime.
D’Antoni said the energy level changed in the second half, which led to Marshall’s struggles.
“It’s about energy and staying focused and learning to put your foot down when you get ahead,” D’Antoni said. “You cannot take your foot off the pedal, and we did.”
Southern Miss (6-21, 1-13) got 19 points and nine rebounds from Isaih Moore while forward Tyler Stevenson added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action on the road once again Thursday when the Herd travels to Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to take on Middle Tennessee in a 7 p.m. contest.