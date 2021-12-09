HUNTINGTON — Eastern Kentucky forward Jannson Williams couldn’t contain himself when speaking of the excitement for this Saturday’s 7 p.m. contest against Marshall in Richmond, Kentucky.
The Thundering Herd’s all-time shot-block leader has had this one circled on his calendar for a long time.
“Ever since I committed,” Williams said with a laugh. “This one is freaking huge. It’s not like any other different game. This one definitely has some more emphasis.”
The meaning for the battle with Marshall is understandable.
Williams is in Marshall’s record books as the all-time leader in shot blocks with 196 during his time from 2017-21.
He also is fifth all-time in games played for the Herd (126) and 12th all-time in program history in 3-pointers made with 172.
Williams and ex-MU teammate Iran Bennett both transferred to Eastern Kentucky after the 2020-21 season.
Marshall will always have a special place in Williams’ basketball life, but the competitive spirit in Williams also wants to see his Colonels come out on top against his former team.
For Williams, though, he admitted that the game is bigger than wins or losses from a personal standpoint outside of basketball.
“I’m going to get to see my family,” Williams said. “I haven’t seen my family in so long and I get to play with them — even if against them. On the outside, I think it’s going to be a win or a loss, but to me, it’s going to be one hell of a fun game. I’m going to soak it all in. There’s a lot of people that are going to go there for the hype.”
Marshall players also said that linking back up with Williams and Bennett would be a good time Saturday.
When it comes down to it, however, it is business, and both teams are looking for a strong non-conference win as they inch closer to league play.
“They are always going to be family to us,” Marshall guard Taevion Kinsey said of Williams and Bennett. “At the same time, when you step inside that court and inside those lines, that all goes away. I respect both of them. Those are both my guys and the team loves them, but they are there and we’re here.”
Williams is thriving with the Colonels as he looks to take down his old team. He leads Eastern Kentucky (5-5) in points (12.8), rebounds (6.6) and blocks (2.3) per game.
The graduate transfer from Newnan, Georgia, has scored in double figures in each of the past five games for EKU, which included a 22-point, seven-rebound effort in the Colonels’ near-upset of West Virginia on Nov. 26.
Williams said the transition to Eastern Kentucky was an easy one because Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni and EKU head coach A.W. Hamilton — a former Marshall point guard — incorporate a similar style of offense in which they want shots up quickly.
“As far as the offensive end, they both are really adamant on getting your shots up and playing an NBA-style of game play,” Williams said. “Me coming here to this program has helped me out because I was already familiar. It was one of the driving factors of coming over here.”
While Williams played well, that 80-77 loss to the Mountaineers started a string of four straight losses for the Colonels coming into Saturday’s affair, the last being a brutal Los Angeles road trip in which the Colonels fell 80-68 to No. 16 USC on Tuesday night.
As badly as Williams and the EKU contingent with Marshall ties want to beat the Herd, the team just wants a win to end its skid.
The fact that it would be Marshall? Well, that just adds to it.
“A.W. coming from Marshall, Iran coming from Marshall, me coming from Marshall — we don’t want to lose to Marshall, so we’re going to do everything we can not to,” Williams said.